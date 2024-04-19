FIA announce crucial top three UPDATE in China after investigating F1 star

The top three drivers for Saturday's sprint race at the Chinese Grand Prix have now been confirmed, following an FIA investigation.

In a chaotic sprint qualifying session which was marred by on-track fires and adverse weather conditions, Red Bull's world champion Max Verstappen was beaten by three other cars, with McLaren's Lando Norris claiming pole position in unusual circumstances.

Behind him followed Lewis Hamilton, who returned to form in the wet with a great lap that had originally looked like it may have been enough for his first pole position in any race since the 2023 Hungarian GP, but it wasn't to be for the 39-year-old.

The 42-year-old Fernando Alonso - fresh off the signing of a new long-term deal with his Aston Martin team - claimed third on the grid, but doubts remained about the top three due to an FIA investigation.

Lando Norris claimed pole position in sprint qualifying

Fernando Alonso will start the sprint race in third

Alonso escapes FIA punishment

Alonso had been noted for a potential pit lane infringement, but the race stewards have now confirmed after an investigation that he would face no further action.

The Spaniard was being looked at for allegedly overtaking hometown hero Zhou Guanyu while still technically in the pits, but it has been adjudged that the move, while jostling for position to find some space during a chaotic qualifying, actually took place in the pit exit road.

"The stewards reviewed positioning/marshalling system data, video and in-car video evidence and determined that Car 14 overtook Car 24 in the pit exit road and not before pit exit," the FIA stated.

"Car 14 formed up in the fast lane and maintained the order in which it entered the fast lane until the pit exit, as required under Art.34.8 of the Sporting Regulations.

"There was therefore no breach of the regulations and we took no further action."

