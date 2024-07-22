FIA to trial UNUSUAL new F1 feature
The FIA are set to trial an unusual new feature on Formula 1 cars which will improve the racing experience for drivers.
Following an investigation into the 2023 Qatar Grand Prix in which many drivers appeared to fall ill in extreme temperatures, reports suggest the FIA are looking at trialling air conditioning for F1 cars.
As well as battling to keep their cars under control, F1 drivers are faced with the challenge of staying cool in boiling temperatures.
Wedged between hard-working turbocharged engines and brakes that can reach temperatures of 1000 degrees - inside a cockpit with very limited air flow - conditions can get rather sweaty for drivers.
Whilst drivers fight to stay cool with frozen towels and cold drinks, these methods are becoming more and more futile, especially as the calendar continues to expand into even warmer climates.
Do F1 cars have air conditioning?
This problem was especially pronounced during the 2023 Qatar GP, when Esteban Ocon admitted to vomiting in his hemet whilst driving.
The sport's governing body have now announced that they will trial direct in-cockpit air cooling to improve health and safety at events where temperatures become a real problem for drivers.
In a statement provided to Motorsport.com, the FIA announced, "In response to the extreme temperatures experienced at last year's Qatar GP, the FIA and all F1 teams immediately initiated research to improve the venting and cooling of drivers in such conditions.
"Since then, the technical regulations have been updated to allow the introduction of a passive scoop on top of the cockpit for enhanced ventilation, which teams are strongly encouraged to use.
"If these tests prove successful, the FIA will mandate the installation of such an active cooling system in Formula 1 cars in the future when a heat hazard will have been declared."
