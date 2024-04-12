F1 2025 calendar announced as captivating RETURN confirmed

Formula 1 has announced a wave of changes for the 2025 calendar, including a fan-favourite return for a track to host the first race of the season.

There will be 24 races yet again with a small shake up to the order at the start of the year to make the Saudi and Bahrain events Ramadan friendly.

That means that there is now just one Saturday race left – the Las Vegas Grand Prix which will happen in late November.

The season will start in mid-March and draw to a conclusion in early December with the usual Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The Las Vegas GP is the only Saturday race left

The Bahrain GP is no longer the season opener

Which track will host the first race of the season?

The British Grand Prix retains its July slot – which normally helps create one of the best races of the season with a mix of weather and droves of F1 enthusiasts creating an incredible atmosphere.

After a five-year absence from the season opening slot, the Australian Grand Prix will play host to the inaugural race of the season – with the Melbourne track set to receive the privilege of hosting the first contest of the year four times before 2032.

China will also step up to host the second race of the season a week after the Australia opener, as the sport bids to become more efficient in its emissions.

It means that Lewis Hamilton will make his Ferrari debut Down Under, as he sets about chasing his eighth world championship with the Scuderia.

🥁 Presenting... the 2025 FIA Formula One World Championship calendar!#F1 pic.twitter.com/qrBB52ncRd — Formula 1 (@F1) April 12, 2024

