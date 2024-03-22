F1 in Australia: 6 fascinating facts about the storied Grand Prix

Melbourne's Albert Park will play host to the third round of the 2024 F1 World Championship this weekend (March 22-24), and it's fair to say the track has been the site of some very memorable moments since it joined the F1 calendar in 1996.

Between Adelaide and Melbourne, the Australian Grand Prix has been a fan-favourite for almost 40 years, delivering controversial title deciders, dramatic season openers and plenty of shock results along the way.

This prestigious race boasts a fascinating past, having called Adelaide home for its first 11 appearances as part of the F1 World Championship.

Adelaide's streets became a battleground for championship glory, solidifying the Australian GP's place in motorsport history. In 1996, Melbourne has proudly taken the reins, hosting the race ever since.

Now let's delve into some interesting facts about this historic Grand Prix.

Facts about the Australian Grand Prix

A stage for local heroes: The 2024 Australian GP marks a special occasion; it will feature two Australian drivers for the first time in over a decade - the ever-popular Daniel Ricciardo and McLaren's young gun, Oscar Piastri.

Melbourne made history: The 2023 Australian GP shattered attendance records, with a staggering 444,631 fans turning out to witness the action. This translates to the highest-attended weekend sporting event in Melbourne's history, showcasing the immense popularity of F1 Down Under.

Schumacher's domination: Legendary Michael Schumacher holds the record for the most wins at the Australian GP, securing four victories on Albert Park in 2000, 2001, 2002, and 2004.

Hamilton's qualifying prowess: While Schumacher reigns supreme in terms of race wins, Lewis Hamilton has the most pole positions at the Australian GP. He secured eight pole positions, tying the all-time record with Schumacher and Ayrton Senna for most poles in a single grand prix.

A controversial title decider: Schumacher's maiden world championship title in 1994 was a controversial one. At the season finale in Adelaide, he led from the start, with Damon Hill chasing close behind. The tension escalated on lap 36 when Schumacher made contact with the wall. Hill saw an opportunity to overtake, but as he attempted the pass, Schumacher turned in, resulting in a collision that knocked both drivers out of the race. In a highly controversial decision, the stewards deemed it a racing incident, handing Schumacher his first championship title by the narrowest margin - a single point.

Homecoming heartbreak: Despite the passionate home crowd support, no Australian driver has ever managed to secure a podium finish at their home race. Mark Webber came closest in 2012 with a commendable fourth-place finish, while Daniel Ricciardo's second-place finish in 2014 was later disqualified.

