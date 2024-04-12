EXCLUSIVE: Hamilton engineer calls Ferrari move a 'perfect moment'

Lewis Hamilton's sensational transfer to join Ferrari in 2025 is down to more than just the pull of the Prancing Horse.

Of course, timing is everything in a sport where the clock is the only truth. Yet, it's more than just lap times behind Hamilton's Ferrari contract, according to the race engineer of the seven-time champion.

The presence of team principal Fred Vassuer has created the 'perfect moment' according to another 'Fred' who worked closely with Hamilton to title-winning success.

Hamilton will drive for Ferrari

A Hamilton career boost

Speaking exclusively with GPFans, Hamilton's GP2 race engineer, Frederic "Fifo" Guyot, who worked with Vasseur and Hamilton in 2006 at ART GP, gave his thoughts on whether the Brit would still be heading to Italy if Vassuer wasn't there.

"It definitely helps," begins Guyot, continuing to say, "I don't know what his relation with Mercedes is – maybe he wanted to leave Mercedes.

"I read this morning that it was the longest relationship between a team and a driver, Hamilton and Mercedes. So maybe it was time for a change and to give a boost to his career, to see something else.

"And as we read everywhere, everyone wants to drive or work for Ferrari once in their career. So I think having Fred in the middle was just a perfect moment."

Hamilton is 'special'

Vasseur now leads Ferrari

If Vassuer being at Ferrari is good timing for Hamilton, Hamilton joining ART GP in 2006 was good timing for Guyot.

Now working as the Formula 2 Team Manager at ART GP, Guyot was a new name at the French squad in 2006 when Hamilton stepped into GP2.

"In 2006, I wouldn't have known because I was new to it, but looking back on how Hamilton worked, his work ethic, how he interacted with the mechanics...

"It's something that now I reflect on that was particularly special or different from other drivers I've worked with.

"He was really nice with everyone, [that's the] first thing. A really good education, saying hello to everyone, which is not easy for everyone.

"It's not always easy, but for him, it was easy to have good relationships in the team, from mechanics to Fred, which was really good."

