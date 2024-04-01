Red Bull driver fires QUIT warning to team over seat battle
Red Bull driver fires QUIT warning to team over seat battle
Liam Lawson has issued a warning to Red Bull if they fail to provide him with a full time race seat in F1.
The Kiwi made the step up to F1 last year to fill in for an injured Daniel Ricciardo at AlphaTauri for the Dutch Grand Prix.
READ MORE: Mercedes DAMAGE Hamilton hopes after key F1 moves
Over five races in F1, Lawson managed to score points in Singapore, and finished ahead of team-mate Yuki Tsunoda on four out of five occasions.
Helmut Marko has praised Lawson as an ‘exceptional talent’, but the young driver is still waiting in the wings for a full time drive.
Lawson admits to looking elsewhere
A dip in current RB driver Daniel Ricciardo’s form has called into question his place in the team, with Red Bull replacing Ricciardo with Ayumu Iwasa for FP1 in Suzuka.
This is part of a mandatory test where F1 teams must run a rookie driver in two FP1 sessions in a season, making Lawson ineligible due to his five race stint in 2023.
Lawson, however, has expressed he will not wait around forever if he cannot obtain a seat at Red Bull.
“For me it is a dream to drive for Red Bull, I have been part of the Red Bull family for more than five years,” he said according to Formule1.NL.
READ MORE: Ricciardo set to be replaced at Japanese Grand Prix
“If I had the say, I would drive for Red Bull or RB. But apart from that, it is always a dream to become a Formula 1 driver.
“And if that's not possible with them, then go somewhere else. It seems clear to me that I will try that.”
READ MORE: Mercedes driver suggests Hamilton struggles could be irreversible
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Potential Hamilton replacement CONFIRMED for Mercedes drive
- 27 minutes ago
F1 rival admits CONFUSION at Ricciardo downfall
- 1 hour ago
- 1
Red Bull driver fires QUIT warning to team over seat battle
- 2 hours ago
F1 News Today: Wolff's Verstappen motivations questioned as potential Perez replacement has 'point to prove'
- 3 hours ago
Vettel calls for ‘TRANSPARENCY’ over Horner allegations
- Today 18:57
Red Bull chief blames 'mental problem' for Riccardo pace
- Today 17:57