Red Bull driver fires QUIT warning to team over seat battle

Liam Lawson has issued a warning to Red Bull if they fail to provide him with a full time race seat in F1.

The Kiwi made the step up to F1 last year to fill in for an injured Daniel Ricciardo at AlphaTauri for the Dutch Grand Prix.

Over five races in F1, Lawson managed to score points in Singapore, and finished ahead of team-mate Yuki Tsunoda on four out of five occasions.

Helmut Marko has praised Lawson as an ‘exceptional talent’, but the young driver is still waiting in the wings for a full time drive.

Lawson admits to looking elsewhere

A dip in current RB driver Daniel Ricciardo’s form has called into question his place in the team, with Red Bull replacing Ricciardo with Ayumu Iwasa for FP1 in Suzuka.

This is part of a mandatory test where F1 teams must run a rookie driver in two FP1 sessions in a season, making Lawson ineligible due to his five race stint in 2023.

Lawson, however, has expressed he will not wait around forever if he cannot obtain a seat at Red Bull.

“For me it is a dream to drive for Red Bull, I have been part of the Red Bull family for more than five years,” he said according to Formule1.NL.

“If I had the say, I would drive for Red Bull or RB. But apart from that, it is always a dream to become a Formula 1 driver.

“And if that's not possible with them, then go somewhere else. It seems clear to me that I will try that.”

