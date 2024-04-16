F1 star set to compete AGAINST fans in landmark event

Formula 1 fans can compete against Kick Sauber star Zhou Guanyu in a one-off event ahead of next weekend's Chinese Grand Prix.

F1 returns to China for the first time since 2019, marking the 20th anniversary of the sport's debut at the Shanghai International Circuit.

Until now, no Chinese driver has ever raced in front of a home crowd, so Zhou will be making some history of his own.

And to celebrate the occasion, F1 Fantasy has launched the "Shanghai Showdown" - a mini-league that will give players the chance to compete directly against the hometown hero.

Zhou is a Fantasy player himself

Zhou is the first Chinese to race in F1

Prizes to be won

The top three players will win signed Zhou merchandise, while a few players, selected at random, will win special cards signed by the Sauber man.

F1 Fantasy has seen a surge in popularity in recent years, with the 1.2 million players creating a team this year up five per cent on 2023. The female user base has grown six per cent while 75 per cent are under 35.

New players will be automatically entered into the "Shanghai Showdown", while existing players can enter here. Fantasy is available in the F1 app and designated Fantasy website.

Zhou is 18th in this season's drivers' standings with six points, four behind his Sauber teammate Valtteri Bottas.

