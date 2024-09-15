FIA confirm MAJOR driver penalty for Azerbaijan GP

Zhou Guanyu will start from the back of the grid for Sunday’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix after receiving a significant penalty for exceeding power unit element limits.

The FIA confirmed the decision after the Sauber team made crucial changes to Zhou’s car during Friday’s practice sessions, severely impacting his starting position for the race.

The penalty was triggered when Sauber mechanics fitted a third Energy Store (ES) and third Control Electronics (CE) to Zhou’s car, exceeding the season limit of two elements for each component.

This breach results in a 10-place grid penalty per additional element. With 20 grid places deducted in total, Zhou’s penalty exceeds the 15-place threshold, which automatically relegates him to the back of the grid under the FIA’s Sporting Regulations.

This penalty adds to what has already been a difficult weekend for the Sauber team, who have struggled for performance on the Baku street circuit.

The Baku track’s tight corners and long straights have further exposed Sauber’s weaknesses, making Zhou’s race even more challenging as he faces starting from the back row – although not from 20th, with Pierre Gasly disqualified after the session for a fuel flow issue.

For Zhou Guanyu, this penalty is yet another setback in a tough start to the season. Starting from the back of the grid on a circuit known for its high-speed demands and technical difficulties will be a formidable challenge.

With Sauber yet to score points in 2024, Zhou will need a standout performance on Sunday to make any significant progress in what is shaping up to be a testing race for the team.

