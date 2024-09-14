F1 Results Today: Verstappen struggles as DOUBLE red flags fly
Two red flags came out on Saturday in Azerbaijan for the final session of free practice, further signalling a race likely to be impacted by safety cars.
The first was broadly unrelated to the circuit's tight confines, Esteban Ocon's Alpine losing drive and causing him to stop on track, but the second stoppage came thanks to Ollie Bearman running too deep into a corner and hitting the wall as he attempted to escape to the run-off area.
The Ferrari of Charles Leclerc looked speedy once again, the Monegasque driver shaking off his FP1 crash to continue his historic good form in Baku, but George Russell set the hour's fastest lap coming into qualifying.
Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri showed more pace than they had the previous day, second and third on the timesheets having bemoaned their pace on Friday.
F1 FP3 Results: Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2024
1. George Russell [Mercedes] - 1:42.514sec
2. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +0.013s
3. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +0.223s
4. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +0.235s
5. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +0.348s
6. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +0.454s
7. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - +0.510s
8. Alex Albon [Williams] - +0.680s
9. Franco Colapinto [Williams] - +0.724s
10. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +0.787s
11. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +0.960s
12. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB] - +0.989s
13. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +1.057s
14. Daniel Ricciardo [VCARB] - +1.356s
15. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +1.362s
16. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - +1.650s
17. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber] - +1.673s
18. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber] - +2.355s
19. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] - No time
20. Ollie Bearman [Haas] - No time
Who is the current F1 world champion?
Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, and currently leads the 2024 world drivers' championship.
