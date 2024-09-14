F1 Qualifying Results: Verstappen humbled by TEAM-MATE as championship rival stunned
Charles Leclerc achieved a stunning pole position at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix after Max Verstappen struggled against his rivals.
The champion only managed to qualify P6, with his team-mate Sergio Perez emerging ahead in P4.
Verstappen's woes ensure Ferrari hold the advantage heading into the race tomorrow, after Carlos Sainz set the third fastest time alongside Leclerc's pole.
If the Scuderia maintain their position and dominate around the streets of Baku, they could challenge their rivals in both the drivers and constructors' championship.
Verstappen's main title contender, Lando Norris , made a surprising Q1 exit in a blow to his championship chances, with the McLaren star running wide at Turn 16 and aborting his lap.
The Brit looked set to make it into Q2 but a yellow flag caused him to back off and was eliminated in a shock early exit.
"Everyone did their second laps and I didn't," he said to Sky F1.
"It was unlucky, that's all. I had to lift.
"It is what it is. There's a long race ahead, we have some good tyres in the bank, I'm still hopeful we can get a good result. I think the car is quick. Bit frustrating, but nothing I can do."
Williams demonstrated impressive pace, with both Alex Albon and Franco Colapinto making the top ten.
However, the team made a major mistake by leaving a bright yellow airbox in Albon's car, as the team were set to produce their best qualifying result of the year.
Colapinto finished ahead of his team-mate, in a result that impressed team boss James Vowles.
Here are the times from qualifying in Baku:
F1 Qualifying Results: Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2024
1. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - 1:41.365
2. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +0.321
3. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +0.440
4. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - +0.448
5. George Russell [Mercedes] - +0.509
6. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +0.658
7. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +0.924
8. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +1.004
9. Franco Colapinto [Williams] - +1.165
10. Alex Albon [Williams] - +1.494
ELIMINATED IN Q2
11. Ollie Bearman [Haas]
12. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB]
13. Pierre Gasly [Alpine]
14. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas]
15. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin]
ELIMINATED IN Q1
16. Daniel Ricciardo [VCARB]
17. Lando Norris [McLaren]
18. Valtteri Bottas [Sauber]
19. Zhou Guanyu [Sauber]
20. Esteban Ocon [Alpine]
How does F1 Qualifying work?
The qualifying session is split into three finite windows, which provide a dramatic prelude to Sunday's race.
The bottom five drivers are eliminated at the end of Q1, with a further five eliminated after Q2.
Then, Q3 gives us a shootout between the remaining 10 drivers in the battle for positions at the front of the grid.
