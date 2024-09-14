More RED FLAG drama at Azerbaijan GP as team suffer repeat blow
Esteban Ocon has caused a red flag after stopping on track in the final sector and was unable to make it to the pitlane.
The Frenchman climbed out of his Alpine, but the incident is a worrying sign for the outfit who also experienced engine issues on Friday.
Ocon retired from FP1 due to an MGU-H problem yesterday and Pierre Gasly also suffered a battery issue in FP2.
Alpine have since confirmed that the problem was a high-pressure fuel-pump failure, with the parts replaced and Ocon prepared to take part in qualifying.
Could Baku issues spell trouble for Alpine?
Alpine suffered a miserable outing during the last race at Monza, with Ocon and Gasly finishing 14th and 15th respectively.
Their weekend at the Italian GP was also tainted by a strike from Alpine employees in opposition to Renault’s plan to axe its Formula 1 engine programme.
On Friday 'around a hundred employees' planned to arrive at Monza to publicly protest this plan.
Reports suggest that the team are planning to opt for Mercedes power units from 2026, which would mean significant cuts to personnel within Alpine's engine programme.
