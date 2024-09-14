FIA investigating F1 team after BIZARRE error

Williams driver Alex Albon’s hopes of a strong qualifying result at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix took an unexpected turn when a rare incident caught the attention of stewards.

F1 HEADLINES: FIA announce penalty verdict as McLaren team orders disregarded

F1 RESULTS: Verstappen struggles as DOUBLE red flags fly

During the final moments of Q3, Albon left the garage with a fan still attached to his car, triggering a brief halt in the session.

Albon was forced to stop on track during qualifying in Baku

Williams' best qualifying of 2024 marred by error

Williams had both cars in Q3 for the first time this season, positioning the team for its highest grid spots of 2024.

Franco Colapinto, Albon’s team-mate, managed to outqualify him in P9, while Albon secured P10, +1.494 seconds off pole-sitter Charles Leclerc.

Despite the strong showing, an operational mishap quickly overshadowed the achievement.

Colapinto qualified P9, one place ahead of Albon

Albon's fan incident causes double-yellow flags

With just minutes remaining in the session, disaster struck. As Albon pulled out of the pit lane, the Thai driver was forced to stop, realising the airbox fan had been mistakenly left attached to the car.

The incident brought out double-yellow flags, momentarily disrupting the final stages of qualifying.

McLaren's Oscar Piastri, who was following Albon on track, noticed the unusual situation and promptly alerted his team over the radio:

"The Williams still has the airbox fan in!"

With Williams showing improved pace and both drivers in the top ten, all eyes are now on how Albon and Colapinto will perform on race day.

If the team can recover from this qualifying mishap, they could be on track for one of their best results of the season.

READ MORE: More RED FLAG drama at Azerbaijan GP as team suffer repeat blow

Related