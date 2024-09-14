F1 News Today: FIA announce penalty verdict as McLaren team orders disregarded
The FIA have announced a penalty verdict for a Formula 1 star after two title rivals tussled for position in Baku.
Alonso gives BRUTAL two-word answer over McLaren team orders debate
Fernando Alonso has delivered a blunt assessment of McLaren’s handling of team orders during the Italian Grand Prix.
Aston Martin boss hints Verstappen may follow Newey in SHOCK switch
A Formula 1 boss has left the door open for three-time world champion Max Verstappen to follow Adrian Newey to Aston Martin in the future.
F1 'in advanced talks' over mega LUXURY brand replacement
Formula 1 are reportedly ‘in advanced talks’ with a luxury brand to replace their current sponsor.
Verstappen issues outlandish sweary rant following crash scare
Three-time world champion Max Verstappen issued a sweary rant over his team radio following a crash scare during Azerbaijan Grand Prix practice.
Latest News
Azerbaijan Grand Prix
Channel 4 F1 highlights today: How to watch qualifying at the 2024 Azerbaijan Grand Prix FREE
- 5 minutes ago
Azerbaijan Grand Prix
FIA announce ‘CRASH GATE’ as one of SIXTEEN official changes to Azerbaijan Grand Prix
- 50 minutes ago
Azerbaijan Grand Prix
Why is David Croft not commentating at the 2024 Azerbaijan Grand Prix?
- 1 hour ago
F1 Today
Azerbaijan Grand Prix
F1 Qualifying Today: Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2024 start time, TV channel and live stream
- 3 hours ago
GPFans Recap
Ricciardo opens up on team transfer as Horner DEMANDS U-Turn - GPFans F1 Recap
- Yesterday 23:59
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov