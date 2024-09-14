close global

F1 News Today: FIA announce penalty verdict as McLaren team orders disregarded

The FIA have announced a penalty verdict for a Formula 1 star after two title rivals tussled for position in Baku.

Alonso gives BRUTAL two-word answer over McLaren team orders debate

Fernando Alonso has delivered a blunt assessment of McLaren’s handling of team orders during the Italian Grand Prix.

Aston Martin boss hints Verstappen may follow Newey in SHOCK switch

A Formula 1 boss has left the door open for three-time world champion Max Verstappen to follow Adrian Newey to Aston Martin in the future.

F1 'in advanced talks' over mega LUXURY brand replacement

Formula 1 are reportedly ‘in advanced talks’ with a luxury brand to replace their current sponsor.

Verstappen issues outlandish sweary rant following crash scare

Three-time world champion Max Verstappen issued a sweary rant over his team radio following a crash scare during Azerbaijan Grand Prix practice.

F1 News Today: Hamilton BOMBSHELL emerges as boss accused of ‘destroying’ Mercedes star
F1 News Today: Hamilton BOMBSHELL emerges as boss accused of ‘destroying’ Mercedes star

F1 News Today: Newey's wife addresses Hamilton 'disrespect' as FIA confirm multiple breaches
F1 News Today: Newey's wife addresses Hamilton 'disrespect' as FIA confirm multiple breaches

Latest News

Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Channel 4 F1 highlights today: How to watch qualifying at the 2024 Azerbaijan Grand Prix FREE

  • 5 minutes ago
Azerbaijan Grand Prix

FIA announce ‘CRASH GATE’ as one of SIXTEEN official changes to Azerbaijan Grand Prix

  • 50 minutes ago
Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Why is David Croft not commentating at the 2024 Azerbaijan Grand Prix?

  • 1 hour ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: FIA announce penalty verdict as McLaren team orders disregarded

  • 2 hours ago
Azerbaijan Grand Prix

F1 Qualifying Today: Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2024 start time, TV channel and live stream

  • 3 hours ago
GPFans Recap

Ricciardo opens up on team transfer as Horner DEMANDS U-Turn - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:59
F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

F1 Standings

