F1 'in advanced talks' over mega LUXURY brand replacement

Formula 1 are reportedly ‘in advanced talks’ with a luxury brand to replace their current sponsor.

The series have recently confirmed their global partnership deal with Lenovo, who will also become a title sponsor from the 2025 season.

F1’s deal with Lenovo will also see subsidiary brand Motorola become a global smartphone sponsor, where both names will see an increased presence at grand prix weekends.

The tech firm previously sponsored Ferrari from 2018, before becoming an official partner to F1 in 2022.

Tag Hauer tipped to replace Rolex in F1

Earlier this season it was also reported that F1 were set to drop Rolex as their official timepiece of the series, after an 11-year partnership.

According to SportsBusiness, F1 are believed to be in ‘advanced talks’ with French luxury brand LVMH over a huge multi-sponsorship deal.

LVMH includes luxury brands such as Louis Vuitton and Moët & Chandon, in addition to Tag Heuer, who are already a major sponsor of the Red Bull F1 team and have now been tipped to take over as F1’s official timekeeper under the agreement.

If Rolex are dropped by F1, this will leave a perfect opening for the Swiss watch manufacturer to become the series’ official timepiece from 2025 onwards.

