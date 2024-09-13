F1 'in advanced talks' over mega LUXURY brand replacement
F1 'in advanced talks' over mega LUXURY brand replacement
Formula 1 are reportedly ‘in advanced talks’ with a luxury brand to replace their current sponsor.
The series have recently confirmed their global partnership deal with Lenovo, who will also become a title sponsor from the 2025 season.
F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton BOMBSHELL emerges as boss accused of ‘destroying’ Mercedes star
F1 RESULTS: Verstappen THRASHED by Red Bull team-mate as title fight takes twist
F1’s deal with Lenovo will also see subsidiary brand Motorola become a global smartphone sponsor, where both names will see an increased presence at grand prix weekends.
The tech firm previously sponsored Ferrari from 2018, before becoming an official partner to F1 in 2022.
READ MORE: FIA announce penalty verdict for Ferrari star after title rivals tussle in Baku
Tag Hauer tipped to replace Rolex in F1
Earlier this season it was also reported that F1 were set to drop Rolex as their official timepiece of the series, after an 11-year partnership.
According to SportsBusiness, F1 are believed to be in ‘advanced talks’ with French luxury brand LVMH over a huge multi-sponsorship deal.
READ MORE: FIA issue official F1 statement as MULTIPLE breaches confirmed
LVMH includes luxury brands such as Louis Vuitton and Moët & Chandon, in addition to Tag Heuer, who are already a major sponsor of the Red Bull F1 team and have now been tipped to take over as F1’s official timekeeper under the agreement.
If Rolex are dropped by F1, this will leave a perfect opening for the Swiss watch manufacturer to become the series’ official timepiece from 2025 onwards.
READ MORE: Championship challenger causes red flag with HUGE crash
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Ricciardo opens up on team transfer as Horner DEMANDS U-Turn - GPFans F1 Recap
- 36 minutes ago
F1 'in advanced talks' over mega LUXURY brand replacement
- 1 hour ago
Ricciardo admits Red Bull ‘privilege’ following F1 transfer news
- 2 hours ago
Aston Martin boss hints Verstappen may follow Newey in SHOCK switch
- 3 hours ago
FIA announce penalty verdict for Ferrari star after title rivals tussle in Baku
- Yesterday 20:29
Hamilton dealt Mercedes blow amid Wolff's Baku doubts
- Yesterday 19:41
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov