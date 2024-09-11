MAJOR F1 announcement made as former Ferrari partner confirmed in new deal

A former Ferrari partner has confirmed a new deal in a major announcement for Formula 1.

Ferrari will undergo several changes for 2025, including the most significant of all by welcoming Lewis Hamilton to the team.

His bid for an eighth world title will also be assisted by former Mercedes personnel who have left the team to join Ferrari.

Loic Serra and Jermone d’Ambrosio announced their departure earlier this year and will become Ferrari’s new chassis technical director and deputy team principal respectively.

Lewis Hamilton will join Ferrari in 2025

Former Ferrari sponsor moves on with huge F1 deal

As Ferrari welcomes new faces they also say goodbye to old ones, parting ways with sponsor Santander at the end of this year as Carlos Sainz departs from the team.

Now F1 have recently confirmed that they have signed a global partnership deal with a former Ferrari sponsor, Lenovo.

The technology company will become a title sponsor for two grand prix from 2025 onwards, after previously existing as the official partner of F1.

Motorola will also become Global Smartphone Partner of F1, as a subsidiary group of Lenovo, and both brands will see increased branding at grand prix events.

Lenovo has been an official partner to F1 since 2022, with their hardware contributing to the broadcast of the sport.

“I am delighted that Lenovo will become a Global Partner of Formula 1,” F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali said.

“Since joining the sport Lenovo’s creativity and passion for technology and innovation have supported F1’s ambitions to create more once-in-a-lifetime moments for fans.

“Today marks a new chapter in a partnership that will only continue to grow from strength to strength.

"I look forward to continuing our work with Lenovo and using our shared commitment to precision, innovation, and sustainability to ensure F1 remains the world’s most technologically advanced sport for years to come.”

