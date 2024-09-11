close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
MAJOR F1 announcement made as former Ferrari partner confirmed in new deal

MAJOR F1 announcement made as former Ferrari partner confirmed in new deal

MAJOR F1 announcement made as former Ferrari partner confirmed in new deal

MAJOR F1 announcement made as former Ferrari partner confirmed in new deal

A former Ferrari partner has confirmed a new deal in a major announcement for Formula 1.

Ferrari will undergo several changes for 2025, including the most significant of all by welcoming Lewis Hamilton to the team.

F1 HEADLINES: Alonso drops Newey BOMBSHELL as Azerbaijan GP warning issued

READ MORE: Alonso's BRUTAL Newey assessment emerges after Aston Martin signing

His bid for an eighth world title will also be assisted by former Mercedes personnel who have left the team to join Ferrari.

Loic Serra and Jermone d’Ambrosio announced their departure earlier this year and will become Ferrari’s new chassis technical director and deputy team principal respectively.

Lewis Hamilton will join Ferrari in 2025

Former Ferrari sponsor moves on with huge F1 deal

As Ferrari welcomes new faces they also say goodbye to old ones, parting ways with sponsor Santander at the end of this year as Carlos Sainz departs from the team.

Now F1 have recently confirmed that they have signed a global partnership deal with a former Ferrari sponsor, Lenovo.

The technology company will become a title sponsor for two grand prix from 2025 onwards, after previously existing as the official partner of F1.

Motorola will also become Global Smartphone Partner of F1, as a subsidiary group of Lenovo, and both brands will see increased branding at grand prix events.

Lenovo has been an official partner to F1 since 2022, with their hardware contributing to the broadcast of the sport.

READ MORE: Verstappen reveals SHOCK team-mate talks with fellow F1 champion

“I am delighted that Lenovo will become a Global Partner of Formula 1,” F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali said.

“Since joining the sport Lenovo’s creativity and passion for technology and innovation have supported F1’s ambitions to create more once-in-a-lifetime moments for fans.

“Today marks a new chapter in a partnership that will only continue to grow from strength to strength.

"I look forward to continuing our work with Lenovo and using our shared commitment to precision, innovation, and sustainability to ensure F1 remains the world’s most technologically advanced sport for years to come.”

READ MORE: Newey's 'NASTY HABIT' revealed by F1 legend

Related

Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Ferrari Christian Horner Loïc Serra Jerome d'Ambrosio
F1 race winner open to stunning Ferrari COMEBACK
Ferrari

F1 race winner open to stunning Ferrari COMEBACK

  • Yesterday 09:57
Ferrari announce MAJOR reshuffle ahead of Hamilton arrival
Ferrari

Ferrari announce MAJOR reshuffle ahead of Hamilton arrival

  • September 6, 2024 09:12

Latest News

F1 Explained

F1 Budget Cap explained: How much is it, and how does it work?

  • 34 minutes ago
Adrian Newey

Why did Adrian Newey sign Aston Martin contract? Four key reasons behind decision

  • 1 hour ago
GPFans Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Aston Martin driver admits future NOT with F1 team

  • 2 hours ago
Latest F1 News

MAJOR F1 announcement made as former Ferrari partner confirmed in new deal

  • 3 hours ago
Latest F1 News

McLaren 'whispers' emerge amid Piastri and Norris tension

  • Today 09:57
Max Verstappen

Verstappen makes F1 'RAGE' admission as unique coping strategy revealed

  • Today 09:12
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x