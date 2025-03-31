Controversial Hamilton F1 radio row takes new twist
Controversial Hamilton F1 radio row takes new twist
Fred Vasseur has spoken out gain on the controversial team radio decisions made by Formula 1 at the Chinese Grand Prix.
The Ferrari boss had been irritated by the decision not to air a radio message from Lewis Hamilton in which he suggested that team-mate Charles Leclerc should go ahead of him, creating the impression that the Brit had been ordered to allow the pass by the team.
Leclerc was allowed to pass Hamilton a couple of laps later when he closed up to the back of the seven-time world champion's car, putting him in free air.
Ultimately, the swap did nothing for either driver as both were disqualified after the race; Leclerc for an underweight car and Hamilton for over-worn skid blocks.
Vasseur opens up on radio controversy
Vasseur was asked if he'd followed up on his public comments with a private conversation or message to Formula One Management by L'Equipe ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix this week.
"I didn't have to," he said. "I said what I thought to the press and that's it. I'm not saying that the FOM did it on purpose. I don't know; I wasn't there.
"Forgetting that it was Lewis who suggested letting Charles go through was probably better for the show, and it was a little less sexy, a little less celebrity press to discover that the champion decided on his own to let his teammate go through.
"Yet, it was mega-class and sporting on Lewis's part. A real demonstration of professionalism and respect for the team. It's not often that a guy who's a seven-time world champion says, 'I'm going to let my team-mate go through because he's faster than me'."
F1 HEADLINES: Horner under pressure as Verstappen enters Red Bull transfer chaos
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Controversial Hamilton F1 radio row takes new twist
- 28 minutes ago
Horner reveals ‘next chapter’ as Red Bull ‘relationship’ ends
- 1 hour ago
F1 News Today: Horner under pressure as Verstappen enters Red Bull transfer chaos
- 3 hours ago
F1 2025 Japanese Grand Prix weather forecast - latest from Suzuka
- Today 14:58
Nico Hulkenberg tipped for shock Red Bull drive as Christian Horner twist emerges
- Today 13:57
Safety Car CRASHES in chaotic grand prix
- Today 12:57