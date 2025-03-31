Controversial Hamilton F1 radio row takes new twist

Fred Vasseur has spoken out gain on the controversial team radio decisions made by Formula 1 at the Chinese Grand Prix.

The Ferrari boss had been irritated by the decision not to air a radio message from Lewis Hamilton in which he suggested that team-mate Charles Leclerc should go ahead of him, creating the impression that the Brit had been ordered to allow the pass by the team.

Leclerc was allowed to pass Hamilton a couple of laps later when he closed up to the back of the seven-time world champion's car, putting him in free air.

Ultimately, the swap did nothing for either driver as both were disqualified after the race; Leclerc for an underweight car and Hamilton for over-worn skid blocks.

Vasseur opens up on radio controversy

Vasseur was asked if he'd followed up on his public comments with a private conversation or message to Formula One Management by L'Equipe ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix this week.

"I didn't have to," he said. "I said what I thought to the press and that's it. I'm not saying that the FOM did it on purpose. I don't know; I wasn't there.

"Forgetting that it was Lewis who suggested letting Charles go through was probably better for the show, and it was a little less sexy, a little less celebrity press to discover that the champion decided on his own to let his teammate go through.

"Yet, it was mega-class and sporting on Lewis's part. A real demonstration of professionalism and respect for the team. It's not often that a guy who's a seven-time world champion says, 'I'm going to let my team-mate go through because he's faster than me'."

