Harry Whitfield
Ferrari announce NEW partnership after 2025 split

Ferrari have released a statement revealing their brand new sponsor, with a long-standing partnership ending after the season finishes.

The Prancing Horse were victorious at Monza, with Charles Leclerc winning the Italian Grand Prix in dramatic fashion in front of the Tifosi.

However, just before the race, Ferrari confirmed that their current sponsorship with Santander would come to an endafter the 2024 season.

The Spanish bank were in partnership with the team between 2010-17, before returning to the Italian outfit in January 2022. Having now split with the brand again, another sponsor spot became available and Ferrari have now announced their new partnership with another banking company.

Charles Leclerc took home his second Italian Grand Prix victory on Sunday
Ferrari are third in the constructors' championship trailing Red Bull by just 39 points

Ferrari move on from Santander

Ferrari's Spanish connections on-track will cease to exist next season, as Spaniard Carlos Sainz is making way for Lewis Hamilton in 2025.

The Maranello-based outfit have swiftly moved on from Santander too, as in a statement on the team's website, they confirmed: "Ferrari announces that, effective January 1, 2025, UniCredit S.p.A. will partner with Ferrari S.p.A., its wholly-owned subsidiary, to be at its side in its Formula 1 racing activities under a multi-year agreement."

The statement revealed it would be a multi-year agreement starting from 2025, but no further announcement was made regarding what type of sponsorship deal will be in place.

Ferrari confirmed Lewis Hamilton will drive for them in 2025 back at the start of the season

The UniCredit Group have previously sponsored multiple tennis tournaments, and were the main sponsor for the UEFA Champions League from 2009 to 2018.

It will be a brand new look for the Ferrari team heading into 2025, with a new sponsor and the arrival of a seven-time world champion.

