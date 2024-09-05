Aston Martin post and DELETE ‘new signing announcement’
Aston Martin post and DELETE ‘new signing announcement’
Aston Martin briefly set the Formula 1 world abuzz after posting – and swiftly deleting – a cheeky video on TikTok, sparking speculation about a potential new signing.
The British team, heavily linked with Red Bull’s departing chief technical officer Adrian Newey, teased fans with a supposed 'new team member announcement' that led to an unexpected twist.
F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton replacement SNUBBED by Ferrari as Vettel comeback verdict revealed
READ MORE: Horner makes stark Newey admission as internal Red Bull pressure grows
The TikTok video led many viewers to believe that Aston Martin were about to confirm Newey’s highly anticipated move, with a new signing mooted.
Will Aston Martin sign Adrian Newey?
Newey is largely regarded as one of the greatest technical minds in the sport, and has been a pivotal figure behind Red Bull’s success, with his innovative designs contributing to numerous championship-winning cars.
Rumours of his potential move to Aston Martin have intensified since his departure from Red Bull was confirmed for the beginning of 2025.
Aston Martin have yet to make an official comment regarding the ongoing speculation surrounding Newey, but a viral TikTok video led fans to believe the team were doing just that, with a 'new team member announcement' beginning the video.
However, the clip quickly shifted to Rick Astley striding through the Aston Martin garage, as his iconic track Never Gonna Give You Up played in the background. The playful nod to the viral 'Rickrolling' meme left fans bemused and amused in equal measure.
The humorous post was seen as a light-hearted way for Aston Martin to poke fun at the swirling rumours connecting Newey to the Silverstone-based team.
However, the video was swiftly removed from the platform, leaving fans to wonder whether the joke was too bold.
The saga adds to the growing intrigue surrounding Aston Martin’s future, as the team looks to strengthen its technical department in a bid to compete with the top teams on the grid.
Aston Martin later reposted the video, this time using the words 'team update', as opposed to 'new team member announcement'.
@astonmartinf1 Aston Martin Aramco Team Update #F1 #f1tiktok #f1edit #motorsport #Formula1 @Rick Astley ♬ Never Gonna Give You Up - Rick Astley
READ MORE: Imminent Adrian Newey DEADLINE for F1 future announcement 'revealed'
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Marko issues astonishing Verstappen struggles blame admission
- 1 hour ago
Team chief reveals Hamilton 'bollocked' for FAKE NEWS tweet
- 1 hour ago
F1 News Today: Hamilton replacement SNUBBED as F1 team reveal 'new signing announcement'
- 2 hours ago
Mercedes to hold talks with Antonelli over SHOCKING F1 debut
- 3 hours ago
F1 champions confirmed for sensational track RETURN at historic event
- 3 hours ago
Aston Martin post and DELETE ‘new signing announcement’
- 3 hours ago
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov