Aston Martin post and DELETE ‘new signing announcement’

Aston Martin briefly set the Formula 1 world abuzz after posting – and swiftly deleting – a cheeky video on TikTok, sparking speculation about a potential new signing.

The British team, heavily linked with Red Bull’s departing chief technical officer Adrian Newey, teased fans with a supposed 'new team member announcement' that led to an unexpected twist.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton replacement SNUBBED by Ferrari as Vettel comeback verdict revealed

READ MORE: Horner makes stark Newey admission as internal Red Bull pressure grows

The TikTok video led many viewers to believe that Aston Martin were about to confirm Newey’s highly anticipated move, with a new signing mooted.

Adrian Newey has been a part of Red Bull since 2006

Adrian Newey has been linked with Aston Martin and Ferrari

Will Aston Martin sign Adrian Newey?

Newey is largely regarded as one of the greatest technical minds in the sport, and has been a pivotal figure behind Red Bull’s success, with his innovative designs contributing to numerous championship-winning cars.

Rumours of his potential move to Aston Martin have intensified since his departure from Red Bull was confirmed for the beginning of 2025.

Aston Martin have yet to make an official comment regarding the ongoing speculation surrounding Newey, but a viral TikTok video led fans to believe the team were doing just that, with a 'new team member announcement' beginning the video.

However, the clip quickly shifted to Rick Astley striding through the Aston Martin garage, as his iconic track Never Gonna Give You Up played in the background. The playful nod to the viral 'Rickrolling' meme left fans bemused and amused in equal measure.

The humorous post was seen as a light-hearted way for Aston Martin to poke fun at the swirling rumours connecting Newey to the Silverstone-based team.

However, the video was swiftly removed from the platform, leaving fans to wonder whether the joke was too bold.

The saga adds to the growing intrigue surrounding Aston Martin’s future, as the team looks to strengthen its technical department in a bid to compete with the top teams on the grid.

Aston Martin later reposted the video, this time using the words 'team update', as opposed to 'new team member announcement'.

READ MORE: Imminent Adrian Newey DEADLINE for F1 future announcement 'revealed'

Related