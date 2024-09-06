F1 News Today: Hamilton FAKE NEWS punishment revealed as team make new signing howler
Lewis Hamilton received a firm reprimand from his team management following an infamous social media mishap, it has been revealed.
Aston Martin post and DELETE ‘new signing announcement’
Aston Martin briefly set the Formula 1 world abuzz after posting – and swiftly deleting – a cheeky video on TikTok, sparking speculation about a potential new signing.
Mercedes to hold talks with Antonelli over SHOCKING F1 debut
Mercedes have confirmed they will hold discussions with Kimi Antonelli, following his crash during FP1 at the Italian Grand Prix.
Marko issues astonishing Verstappen struggles blame admission
Red Bull Racing's Helmut Marko has revealed who he thinks is to blame for Max Verstappen's recent struggles.
Sky F1 pundit delivers BRUTAL put down on world champion
A British presenter has taken a cheap shot at a former Formula 1 world champion on the latest episode of the Sky Sports F1 Podcast.
Latest News
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov