F1 News Today: Hamilton FAKE NEWS punishment revealed as team make new signing howler

Lewis Hamilton received a firm reprimand from his team management following an infamous social media mishap, it has been revealed.

Aston Martin post and DELETE ‘new signing announcement’

Aston Martin briefly set the Formula 1 world abuzz after posting – and swiftly deleting – a cheeky video on TikTok, sparking speculation about a potential new signing.

Mercedes to hold talks with Antonelli over SHOCKING F1 debut

Mercedes have confirmed they will hold discussions with Kimi Antonelli, following his crash during FP1 at the Italian Grand Prix.

Marko issues astonishing Verstappen struggles blame admission

Red Bull Racing's Helmut Marko has revealed who he thinks is to blame for Max Verstappen's recent struggles.

Sky F1 pundit delivers BRUTAL put down on world champion

A British presenter has taken a cheap shot at a former Formula 1 world champion on the latest episode of the Sky Sports F1 Podcast.

