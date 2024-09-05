Mercedes to hold talks with Antonelli over SHOCKING F1 debut
Mercedes have confirmed they will hold discussions with Kimi Antonelli, following his crash during FP1 at the Italian Grand Prix.
The Italian junior driver made his first Formula 1 appearance last weekend at his home grand prix.
However, his first experience in the Mercedes car was cut short when heading into the Parabolica corner, where he spun off and crashed into the barrier.
The Mercedes academy driver was replacing George Russell in the first practice session at Monza, before being officially announced as Lewis Hamilton's replacement a day later.
Mercedes in Antonelli discussions
With his spot on the grid already confirmed for 2025, Antonelli's crash will not impact his position with the team, but may have dented his confidence.
In a debrief on Mercedes' F1 YouTube channel, engineering director Andrew Shovlin confirmed that the youngster will get a chance to redeem himself and feature in another Friday practice session.
"Obviously, he didn't get as much mileage as we'd hoped for," Shovlin said.
"We have been doing and we are doing work with some of our previous cars giving Kimi the opportunity to experience the car, the tyres over a range of circuits.
"So that's going to continue, bit of a shame that he had that accident at Parabolica, the pace was certainly good.
"We'll chat to him about building up a bit more gently in future and how you approach the race weekend.
"We're looking forward to getting him in the car again."
