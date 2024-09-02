Ricciardo warning sparks Norris response after Verstappen 'dig'
Lando Norris has clarified a comment which was interpreted by some to be a dig at championship leader Max Verstappen.
The McLaren driver once again closed the gap on his rival with a podium at the Italian Grand Prix, a race in which Verstappen could only finish sixth.
At the previous race in Zandvoort (Verstappen's home race) Norris claimed victory over his championship rival by over 22 seconds, and the gap between the pair in the standings is now just 62 points.
Norris explains 'simply lovely' radio message
Verstappen's 61 race wins and 40 pole positions mean he has issued plenty of celebratory messages over team radio, particularly over the past three seasons.
One catchphrase which has stuck with the three-time world champion is the way he often describes his victories and poles: 'simply lovely'.
After winning at Verstappen's home track, Norris appeared to send a pointed message by using the phrase.
“Uh huh. Simply lovely,” Norris said over team radio just after crossing the line.
Daniel Ricciardo, a former team-mate of both drivers, recently warned Norris that the Dutchman would not have taken the comment kindly.
Following that, and amid concerns that it had been misinterpreted as a 'dig' at Verstappen, Norris was keen to set the record straight.
"Well, I mean he's won a lot of races and he's said a lot of things," he told Sky Sports F1. "I'm not prepared for it [the radio message], I don't prepare myself for it, so it just felt like the easiest go to.
"It doesn't mean anything to me from that side. I'm not trying to make a statement. I just want to go and win, and go home.
"I don't care about trying to make statements and trying to do all of this. It just popped into my head and I thought I'd say it.
"It's a fun thing. I can't think of those things. I'm not trying to have a dig or anything, like a lot of people want to come up with and headline with, and all of that nonsense.
"It was more a funny thing to do and obviously I respect Max a lot. So I stole one from his many, many wins that he's got," he added.
Verstappen is likely to have the opportunity to send his own 'funny' victory message back at Norris this season - whether he will do so or let his racing do the talking remains to be seen.
