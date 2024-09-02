Vettel 'certain choice' to complete dream F1 comeback

Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel has been backed by a former driver to make a sensational comeback to the Formula 1 grid.

The comments come less than two years after the 37-year-old announced his retirement at the end of what was a stellar career.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen 'DONE' with Red Bull as F1 star takes aim at team-mate

READ MORE: Imminent Adrian Newey DEADLINE for F1 future announcement 'revealed'

The German was once the sport's dominant force, clinching four successive drivers' titles from 2010-2013 whilst at Red Bull.

His performances also played a significant part in the team's overall success during that period, as they racked up constructors' championships in each of those seasons.

Much was expected of Vettel when he made the switch to Ferrari in 2015, but things didn't go to plan at the Italian outfit before eventually moving on to Aston Martin in 2021 for what was supposedly his final spell in the sport.

Sebastian Vettel won four world drivers' titles at Red Bull

Vettel has been tipped to join compatriot Nico Hulkenberg at Audi

Rosberg makes case for Vettel Audi deal

In recent months, however, the 53-time race winner has been tentatively linked with a shock return, with his former boss at Red Bull, Helmut Marko, revealing last month that Vettel wanted to make a comeback.

It's not the first time his name has popped up this season, with Mercedes previously touted as a potential destination following Lewis Hamilton's announcement that he would be joining Ferrari in 2025.

Sauber - soon to become Audi - have also emerged as realistic contenders, with the team still searching for a driver to line up alongside Nico Hulkenberg.

READ MORE: FIA confirm PUNISHMENT after Verstappen incident at Italian GP

Former Mercedes star Nico Rosberg believes Vettel would be a perfect fit for Audi

Now, 2016 world champion Nico Rosberg has tipped his compatriot to earn that vacant seat.

Speaking to Sky Germany at the Italian Grand Prix, the former Mercedes star said: "I would take Sebastian Vettel for Audi - Sebastian has to go in. Why not?

"With Nico Hülkenberg, they know exactly what they would have there: a great driver who is really driving great right at the moment and Sebastian would come back.

"You would have to make sure that he drives enough kilometres somewhere, and that would be a great thing, I think."

WATCH: Norris warns Piastri over risky overtake

Related