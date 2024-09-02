Vettel 'certain choice' to complete dream F1 comeback
Vettel 'certain choice' to complete dream F1 comeback
Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel has been backed by a former driver to make a sensational comeback to the Formula 1 grid.
The comments come less than two years after the 37-year-old announced his retirement at the end of what was a stellar career.
F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen 'DONE' with Red Bull as F1 star takes aim at team-mate
READ MORE: Imminent Adrian Newey DEADLINE for F1 future announcement 'revealed'
The German was once the sport's dominant force, clinching four successive drivers' titles from 2010-2013 whilst at Red Bull.
His performances also played a significant part in the team's overall success during that period, as they racked up constructors' championships in each of those seasons.
Much was expected of Vettel when he made the switch to Ferrari in 2015, but things didn't go to plan at the Italian outfit before eventually moving on to Aston Martin in 2021 for what was supposedly his final spell in the sport.
Rosberg makes case for Vettel Audi deal
In recent months, however, the 53-time race winner has been tentatively linked with a shock return, with his former boss at Red Bull, Helmut Marko, revealing last month that Vettel wanted to make a comeback.
It's not the first time his name has popped up this season, with Mercedes previously touted as a potential destination following Lewis Hamilton's announcement that he would be joining Ferrari in 2025.
Sauber - soon to become Audi - have also emerged as realistic contenders, with the team still searching for a driver to line up alongside Nico Hulkenberg.
READ MORE: FIA confirm PUNISHMENT after Verstappen incident at Italian GP
Now, 2016 world champion Nico Rosberg has tipped his compatriot to earn that vacant seat.
Speaking to Sky Germany at the Italian Grand Prix, the former Mercedes star said: "I would take Sebastian Vettel for Audi - Sebastian has to go in. Why not?
"With Nico Hülkenberg, they know exactly what they would have there: a great driver who is really driving great right at the moment and Sebastian would come back.
"You would have to make sure that he drives enough kilometres somewhere, and that would be a great thing, I think."
WATCH: Norris warns Piastri over risky overtake
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Ricciardo warning sparks Norris response after Verstappen 'dig'
- 34 minutes ago
Vettel 'certain choice' to complete dream F1 comeback
- 1 hour ago
F1 News Today: Verstappen 'DONE' with Red Bull as F1 star takes aim at team-mate
- 2 hours ago
Why Hamilton was the REAL winner at Monza over any other driver
- 2 hours ago
Horner 'IGNORED' by key figure during Red Bull investigation
- 3 hours ago
Imminent Adrian Newey DEADLINE for F1 future announcement 'revealed'
- Today 18:27
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov