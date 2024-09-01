FIA confirm PUNISHMENT after Verstappen incident at Italian GP
The FIA has handed out a punishment in its verdict after an incident between Oscar Piastri and Max Verstappen.
It comes after a dire qualifying session for the reigning world champion, with his best lap only good enough for P7.
Piastri, meanwhile, secured a McLaren front row lockout with provisional P2 on the grid for Sunday's race.
During a hectic qualifying session, though, the Australian was noted for an unsafe release into the path of Verstappen, and has been investigated for that incident.
McLaren punished for Piastri unsafe release
During Q1, Verstappen pulled of his garage into the pit-lane and was immediately met by Piastri emerging into his path.
The Red Bull driver was forced to slam on the brakes to avoid making contact with the McLaren, and the matter was referred to the stewards as an alleged unsafe release.
Following the investigation, a €10,000 fine has been dealt to McLaren, with Piastri avoiding a grid drop.
In his defence to the stewards, Piastri noted that he had checked the pit-lane as best he could whilst leaving the garage, but that visibility was limited due to the angle of the cockpit and he did not see Verstappen until the championship leader appeared in his mirrors.
McLaren admitted the team had made an error allowing Piastri to come out in front of Verstappen, who said that it was a 'very optimistic' move.
The stewards concluded: "Having noted precedents for this type of breach, the Stewards are of the view that this breach warrants a more severe penalty than previously applied hence the penalty above is imposed."
Piastri will retain his P2 grid slot with Verstappen starting five places behind.
