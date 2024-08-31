F1 Qualifying Results: Verstappen DESTROYED in disastrous session as title rivals prosper
Max Verstappen's title hopes took a massive hit in qualifying for the Italian Grand Prix on Saturday, putting his Red Bull just seventh on the grid for Sunday's race.
The Dutchman was beaten by both Ferraris, both Mercedes and both McLarens by at least half a second, only beating out team-mate Sergio Perez, Alex Albon and Nico Hulkenberg in Q3.
Daniel Ricciardo won the battle of the VCARB drivers once again at Monza, making it through to Q2 while his team-mate Yuki Tsunoda could only qualify 16th despite carrying more upgrades.
However, that joy was short-lived as the Australian was brutally pipped in the second part of the session, losing out on a chance at the top 10 shootout by well below a tenth of a second. He was joined in ignominy by Fernando Alonso, whose Aston Martin has struggled somewhat of late.
The top four places in Q2 were taken by four different teams – Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen, Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz respectively – as the top eight places were taken up entirely by those top four teams.
Franco Colapinto failed to capitalise on a decent Williams car in his first ever competitive running in F1, dropping out in 18th place after dipping a wheel into the gravel on his last flying lap.
Here are the qualifying results from Monza.
F1 Qualifying Results: Italian Grand Prix 2024
1. Lando Norris [McLaren] - 1:19.327sec 2. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +0.109s 3. George Russell [Mercedes] - +0.113s 4. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +0.134s 5. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +0.140s 6. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +0.186s 7. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +0.695s 8. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - +0.735s 9. Alex Albon [Williams] - +0.972s 10. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - +1.012s
ELIMINATED IN Q2
11. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin]
12. Daniel Ricciardo [VCARB]
13. Kevin Magnussen [Haas]
14. Pierre Gasly [Alpine]
15. Esteban Ocon [Alpine]
ELIMINATED IN Q1
16. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB]
17. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin]
18. Franco Colapinto [Williams]
19. Valtteri Bottas [Sauber]
20. Zhou Guanyu [Sauber]
How does F1 Qualifying work?
The qualifying session is split into three finite windows, which provide a dramatic prelude to Sunday's race.
The bottom five drivers are eliminated at the end of Q1, with a further five eliminated after Q2.
Then, Q3 gives us a shootout between the remaining 10 drivers in the battle for positions at the front of the grid.
