F1 qualifying DELAYED at Monza after chaotic end to session

Qualifying for the Italian Grand Prix was delayed after gravel needed to be swept off the track thanks to a chaotic end to Q1.

A frantic end to the session at Monza saw several drivers battle to control their cars, with debutant Franco Colapinto and Kevin Magnussen both throwing gravel onto the circuit.

Magnussen later slowed and went off-track again at the final corner, but was able to get back to the pit-lane and made it through to the next session.

The clean-up operation was conducted between Q1 and Q2, with the delay only lasting a matter of minutes, before the green light was given for the rest of the action to continue.

Willliams debutant Franco Colapinto had a major moment at Turn 7

Kevin Magnussen took to the gravel twice at the end of Q1

Messy conclusion headlines busy Q1 session

Colapinto's moment at the exit of Turn 7 was the biggest scare of the session, and the Argentine did well to regain control of his Williams before any serious damage could be done.

It did mean that his second push lap was a bust, and his first F1 qualifying session ended with him in 18th place.

Joining the 21-year-old in the elimination zone were Yuki Tsunoda, Lance Stroll, Valtteri Bottas and Guanyu Zhou.

Oscar Piastri also had a setback in the opening session, as he was placed under investigation for an unsafe release.

The McLaren driver was sent out of his garage in the path of Max Verstappen, who had to brake sharply to avoid the Australian.

