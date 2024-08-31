F1 qualifying DELAYED at Monza after chaotic end to session
F1 qualifying DELAYED at Monza after chaotic end to session
Qualifying for the Italian Grand Prix was delayed after gravel needed to be swept off the track thanks to a chaotic end to Q1.
A frantic end to the session at Monza saw several drivers battle to control their cars, with debutant Franco Colapinto and Kevin Magnussen both throwing gravel onto the circuit.
F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton delivers Antonelli warning as star faces RACE BAN threat
READ MORE: Verstappen incident with McLaren rival sparks FIA INVESTIGATION at Monza
Magnussen later slowed and went off-track again at the final corner, but was able to get back to the pit-lane and made it through to the next session.
The clean-up operation was conducted between Q1 and Q2, with the delay only lasting a matter of minutes, before the green light was given for the rest of the action to continue.
Messy conclusion headlines busy Q1 session
Colapinto's moment at the exit of Turn 7 was the biggest scare of the session, and the Argentine did well to regain control of his Williams before any serious damage could be done.
It did mean that his second push lap was a bust, and his first F1 qualifying session ended with him in 18th place.
READ MORE: F1 star under threat of RACE BAN causes Red Flag at Monza
Joining the 21-year-old in the elimination zone were Yuki Tsunoda, Lance Stroll, Valtteri Bottas and Guanyu Zhou.
Oscar Piastri also had a setback in the opening session, as he was placed under investigation for an unsafe release.
The McLaren driver was sent out of his garage in the path of Max Verstappen, who had to brake sharply to avoid the Australian.
READ MORE: Red Bull civil war rages on as Marko takes aim at Jos Verstappen over Horner jibe
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
FIA announce PENALTY verdict after Sainz incident at Italian GP
- 51 minutes ago
F1 Qualifying Results: Verstappen DESTROYED in disastrous session as title rivals prosper
- 1 hour ago
F1 qualifying DELAYED at Monza after chaotic end to session
- 1 hour ago
Verstappen incident with McLaren rival sparks FIA INVESTIGATION at Monza
- 2 hours ago
F1 News Today: Hamilton delivers Antonelli warning as star faces RACE BAN threat
- 3 hours ago
Ferrari announce key partnership SPLIT before Hamilton arrival
- 3 hours ago
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct