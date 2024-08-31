F1 News Today: Hamilton delivers Antonelli warning as star faces RACE BAN threat

Andrea Kimi Antonelli suffered a nightmare start to his Formula 1 career at the Italian Grand Prix on Friday.

F1 star under threat of RACE BAN causes red flag at Monza

The Italian Grand Prix was hit by another red flag following a crash for one Formula 1 star who could soon face a race ban.

Red Bull civil war rages on as Marko takes aim at Jos Verstappen over Horner jibe

The drama continues to unfold at Red Bull as Helmut Marko takes a dig at Jos Verstappen regarding his shaky relationship with Christian Horner.

Major financial impact revealed after F1 team's SHOCK driver signing

Williams Racing team principal James Vowles has revealed major financial implications for the team have arisen as a result of their recent shock driver signing.

Leclerc NOT top dog at Monza in girlfriend's eyes

Charles Leclerc may be competing in Ferrari's home race in Monza this weekend, but there is no competition to become top dog in the eyes of his girlfriend- Alexandra Saint Mleux.

