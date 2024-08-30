Leclerc NOT top dog at Monza in girlfriend's eyes

Charles Leclerc may be competing in Ferrari's home race in Monza this weekend, but there is no competition to become top dog in the eyes of his girlfriend- Alexandra Saint Mleux.

Leclerc and Alexandra were first seen together in March 2023, confirming their relationship in May the same year.

F1 HEADLINES: Italian Grand Prix rocked by early CRASH as Mercedes announce driver replacement

F1 RESULTS: Ricciardo LEADS key RB battle as Hamilton replacement crashes on debut

The pair were first spotted in public together at Wimbledon last year, and since then have been seen at several events as a couple, including the Milan leg of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour this year.

Alexandra also has a great appreciation of art history, with a separate Instagram account filled with stunning pieces from galleries, each with a caption explaining the provenance of the piece.

Leclerc’s girlfriend brings different date to Monza

Alexandra is a frequent figure in the F1 paddock supporting Leclerc at most race weekends, including his spectacular home win in Monaco and Spain.

Not only does Leclerc’s girlfriend attend races to support the star, but she has also been joined by their adorable puppy Leo.

Leo Leclerc has captured the adoration of F1 fans since his adoption earlier this year, and has even enjoyed a puppy play-date in the F1 paddock.

Lewis Hamilton, who will partner Leclerc at Ferrari next year, is the proud owner of bulldog Roscoe with a link-up teased between the two dogs at Silverstone.

Alexandra Saint Mleux and Leo Leclerc at the Italian GP

READ MORE: F1 star under threat of RACE BAN causes Red Flag at Monza

Roscoe and Leo finally met in a meet-up with the pooches which were pictured by their respective owners.

Leo has since returned to the F1 paddock to support Leclerc at his team’s home race at Monza, stealing attention away from the Monegasque driver.

Alexandra was pictured in the paddock on Friday at Monza holding the puppy, as he took clear precedence over the Ferrari star.

Look who made it to the paddock! 😍 pic.twitter.com/mv6eRIdm1P — GPFans Global (@GPFansGlobal) August 30, 2024

READ MORE: FIA reveal brand new safety car after Italian GP crash

Related