F1 2024 Italian Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from Monza

Here's what the weather forecast looks like during the 2024 Italian Grand Prix at Autodromo Nazionale Monza.

Last weekend's Dutch GP saw Lando Norris claim a dominant victory, outpacing home hero Max Verstappen by a significant margin of 22.896 seconds.

This marked the Briton's second career win following his triumph in Miami earlier this season, while Verstappen has now gone five straight races without tasting victory.

Now heading into Monza, Norris will be looking to replicate his impressive performance from last weekend and close in on the gap with Verstappen in the championship.

But how will the weather play out?

Italian Grand Prix weather forecast

Friday, August 30: FP1 and FP2

Sunny skies and warm temperatures graced the track for the first day of action, with temperatures reaching a high of 33 degrees Celsius and a low of 25 degrees.

Humidity should remain relatively high, reaching up to 40 per cent during the first practice session and expected to be around 36 per cent during the second run.

Saturday, August 31: FP3 and Qualifying

The warm conditions remain on Saturday, with high temperatures remaining around 34 degrees and lows dropping to 22 degrees.

The final practice session is expected to be dry, but there is a slight chance of rain at around 20 per cent during the qualifying session later in the afternoon.

Sunday, September 1: Race

Rain might be a factor on Sunday, with a 40 per cent chance of showers currently forecast for the 3pm local start time. Humidity levels will be around 41 per cent, with temperatures reaching a high of 33 degrees.

However, it's important to note that these forecasts are subject to change. We will be updating you daily with the latest forecast, so be sure to check back in as the week progresses.

