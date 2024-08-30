F1 star under threat of RACE BAN causes red flag at Monza
The Italian Grand Prix has been hit by another red flag following yet another crash for a Formula 1 star.
Whilst Mercedes star Kimi Antonelli was the man at fault earlier in the day, in FP2, Haas driver Kevin Magnussen has put his car in the barriers at the second Lesmo.
Thankfully, Magnussen climbed out of his car unharmed, but the Dane will not participate in the remainder of the session after his vehicle sustained extensive damage.
Although he won't receive any for his crash, Magnussen will be hoping for no more incidents throughout the weekend given he currently has 10 penalty points and is at risk of a race ban.
Drivers are allowed to accrue a maximum of 12 penalty points over a 12-month period.
Kevin Magnussen crashes at Monza
Sky Sports F1 pundit Karun Chandhok offered a brief and succinct analysis of Magnussen's accident live on air.
"He turns in, loses the rear end on entry. The car was quite loose as soon as he turns the wheel," the former F1 driver explained.
"It looks like he had more speed than the grip would allow. As soon as he got on the dust, he was off.
"Lesmo 2, you always get an oversteery feeling and have to pre-empt it a bit. Maybe just a bit too much speed on the way in."
The session in Italy eventually got back underway, with Magnussen's F1 colleagues able to get some much-needed preparation in ahead of qualifying tomorrow afternoon.
Haas were looking relatively quick in the session prior to the incident, with both Magnussen and team-mate Nico Hulkenberg setting very respectable lap times.
