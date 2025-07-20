F1 track prepares for incredible Michael Schumacher tribute at upcoming race

An iconic F1 track will pay tribute to seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher, with Monza hosting a special feature at the Italian Grand Prix in September.

Schumacher’s name is synonymous with Ferrari and Italian motorsport, after winning five of his seven world titles with the Scuderia from 2000 until 2004.

The German racing legend also remains tied with Lewis Hamilton on the most number of Italian GP victories, claiming five across his career in front of the adoring tifosi at Monza.

To mark the 75th anniversary of F1 in 2025, the Italian GP will host a unique experience for fans that pays tribute to the life and career of Schumacher.

An all-new three-day premium hospitality experience titled ‘The Schumacher Lounge’ was shared by Schumacher’s official team on Instagram, where they revealed the details of the tribute.

"It’s more than just a space, it’s an immersive celebration, where fans, friends, and the motorsport family can come together to honour Michael’s legendary journey," they wrote.

"Importantly, the event will also raise vital funds for the Keep Fighting Foundation, continuing Michael’s spirit of perseverance, courage, and support for those facing life’s toughest challenges.

"We are deeply grateful for this initiative and for the opportunity it gives us all to keep fighting - and to keep remembering."

F1 fans can pay tribute to Schumacher at Italian GP

The Keep Fighting Foundation was launched by Schumacher’s family in 2017, after a skiing accident in 2013 resulted in a serious head injury.

Keep Fighting continues the charitable work of Schumacher, whilst also supporting projects in neuroscience and road safety across the globe.

The Schumacher Lounge at Monza promises to voice ‘never-before-heard’ stories of the seven-time world champion and a glimpse of his old racing machinery.

Furthermore, a charity auction of rare memorabilia will also take place, alongside a three-course buffet with F1 legends.

