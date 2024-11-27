Ferrari and Hamilton boost as LEGENDARY contract extended

Formula 1 have confirmed the extension of an iconic contract, set to boost Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari ahead of his move to the team for 2025.

After 12 years with Toto Wolff at Mercedes, the seven-time champion has signed a deal to switch to the Scuderia from next season, reuniting with his former GP2 principal Fred Vasseur.

Ferrari boss Vasseur and British star Hamilton already have a strong working relationship with a long and successful history proceeding their reunion at Ferrari next year.

Despite winning six of his seven titles with the Silver Arrows, it was announced ahead of the 2024 season that Hamilton had been convinced to make the move to Ferrari, with the Tifosi eagerly waiting to see if he can secure a record-breaking eighth championship with the team.

While it has not been confirmed how long Hamilton's contract is with Ferrari, he will no doubt benefit from the extension of the Italian GP's contract on the F1 calendar, with the fans that gather at the track known for their passion and unwavering support of Ferrari drivers.

Lewis Hamilton will drive for Ferrari from 2025

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur already has a strong relationship with Lewis Hamilton

F1 confirm Monza contract extension

In an announcement made by F1, it has now been confirmed that the iconic Italian Grand Prix where Hamilton's future team-mate Charles Leclerc secured a superb win this season, will remain on the calendar until at least 2031.

In a statement released following the announcement, Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of F1, said: "I am delighted that the Italian Grand Prix will remain on the calendar until 2031. Monza is at the very heart of Formula 1 history and the atmosphere each year is unique as the Tifosi gather in huge numbers to cheer on Ferrari and the drivers.

"The recent upgrades to the circuit’s infrastructure and the planned investment show a strong commitment to the long-term future of Formula 1 in Italy, and I want to thank the President of the Automobile Club d’Italia, the Italian Government, and the Lombardy Region for their continued passion and commitment to our sport. I also want to pay tribute to our incredible fans across the country who support Formula 1 so passionately."

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc received immense support at Monza where he secured victory in 2024

Angelo Sticchi Damiani, President of the Automobile Club d’Italia, added: "It's a great honour for us, the Automobile Club of Italy (ACI), to have succeeded in guaranteeing the hosting of six more Italian Grand Prix F1 seasons at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza after 2025."

"As we all know, Monza is the oldest racetrack in the world to host a race of the World Championship, and it is also the longest-running event on the World Championship calendar. We are all aware that history is no longer enough. Following the resurfacing of the track and underpasses to improve the safety on track and for the fans, we are now faced with a new challenge in 2025: improving the quality and quantity of hospitality offerings. With this goal in mind, we are already working to keep ahead of the standards required by modern Formula 1."

