FIA and F1 announce major statement after Hamilton 2021 report

The FIA have released a statement which confirms a major change following a report led by a Lewis Hamilton initiative.

The introduction of the Diversity and Inclusion charter has been brought forward in a major Formula 1 agreement.

The D&I charter has been agreed by all 10 teams, F1 and the FIA, and is the result of the recommendations from a report that Lewis Hamilton’s organisation, The Hamilton Commission, released in 2021.

Hamilton’s charity, Mission 44, will also support the charter’s implementation, which has been produced to ensure long-lasting results with regards to diversity and inclusion.

F1, the FIA and all 10 teams will work together as an implementation group to deliver more initiatives, and introduce 'measurable and time-bound projects' with key performance indicators aimed at increasing diversity.

Lewis Hamilton has led the charge with regards to diversity and inclusion in motorsport

The F1 Academy was introduced to help women progress in motorsport

FIA confirm support for Hamilton diversity initiative

The new charter follows a period of greater commitment to diversity in F1, with the organisation launching the F1 Academy, and engineering scholarships targeted at underrepresented groups.

"The diversification of motorsport is paramount to its continued success," FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem said in an official statement.

"Through ensuring equal opportunity for equal talent, increasing accessibility, and joining together in our commitment to uphold this charter, we will drive forward change.

"This landmark partnership between Formula 1, the teams, and our Federation signifies a united course of action which I am proud to be a part of."

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem releases statement on D&I charter

Meanwhile, F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali added: "Our sport is rightly recognised for its elite performance and innovation, and we are clear that the only way to maintain and improve those exceptional standards is to welcome diversity of thought, ideas, and experiences.

"The sport is fiercely competitive, and we’re all committed to employing the very best talent.

"We know from The Hamilton Commission report that there are opportunities for us to work collectively to both find and nurture that talent, and across the sport significant change has already been put in place.

"The charter is the next important milestone on that journey, and we are all committed to making our sport more open and diverse."

