Williams F1 confirm team change ahead of Qatar GP
Williams Formula 1 team have revealed a huge change ahead of this weekend's Qatar Grand Prix.
The announcement comes following Sunday's disappointing result in Las Vegas, where neither Franco Colapinto or Alex Albon were able to score some much-needed points for the team.
With just two races remaining in 2024, the iconic British outfit will be eager to finish the campaign strongly after what has been a frustrating year.
Despite coming into 2024 in positive spirits, they have collected just 17 points to date and currently sit ninth in the constructors' standings, even after carrying out a brutal mid-season driver swap in the hope of boosting their chances.
American F1 driver Logan Sargeant was replaced at Williams following a disappointing run of results and frequent crashes which no majorly cost the team financially.
Williams back in blue for Qatar
Colapinto has made a big impression since taking over from Sargeant following the summer break, but it has largely been a campaign to forget for team principal James Vowles.
Hopes are high, however, that they will soon be heading in the right direction, with excitement already building ahead of the arrival of Ferrari star Carlos Sainz.
The Spaniard agreed a two-year deal with Williams earlier this season after losing his 2025 seat at the Scuderia to seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton.
Before then, the team's attention is firmly on the present, starting this weekend at the Lusail International Circuit.
And ahead of the upcoming event, it has been confirmed that they will once again be racing in their more familiar colours after adopting a special livery in recent weeks.
We're back to blue for the final two 💙 pic.twitter.com/bWdpSwKTf8— Williams Racing (@WilliamsRacing) November 27, 2024
The FW46 was given a makeover for the last three grands prix in Mexico, Brazil and Las Vegas, featuring yellow on the engine cover in tribute to the team's historic championship-winning cars of the 80s and early 90s.
In Qatar however, Albon and Colapinto will return to the familiar Williams blue, with both drivers no doubt hoping for a last-minute surge of points to end the 2024 season on a high.
