Hamilton sky high in DREAM test run ahead of Ferrari switch

Lewis Hamilton has participated in a high-octane test run ahead of his upcoming move to Ferrari.

The seven-time Formula 1 champion shocked the sporting world before the 2024 season got under way, announcing that he was set to leave Mercedes, the team which has been his home for the past 12 seasons.

Hamilton will hope a change in scenery will spark a change in fortunes after enduring several years of frustration since clinching his last drivers' championship in 2020.

While his final year at the Silver Arrows has not gone according to plan, Hamilton did manage to add two more race victories to his collection following surprise successes in Silverstone and Spa prior to the summer break.

And he demonstrated his world-class talent once again last weekend in Las Vegas, where he battled back from 10th on the grid to finish on the podium behind George Russell and deliver a rare one-two for his team.

Champion lives out childhood 'dream'

Regardless of what happens at Ferrari next season, Hamilton has already lived out his dream of becoming one of the best F1 drivers in history.

And he has now ticked off another of his childhood ambitions, after undergoing astronaut flight training in Texas, where he took control of a T-38 jet aircraft and performed a variety of manoeuvres at incredible speeds.

His experience reflected what crews embarking on commercial spaceflight go through as part of their rigorous preparations.

Speaking on a YouTube video produced by sponsor IWC Schaffhausen, Hamilton said: "As a kid, there were a couple of things I wanted to be: an astronaut or a racing driver.

"Since I was a kid, I've been into anything with an engine - on a day like today, it's like living that other bit of the dream.

"It's just a reminder of how lucky I am. I get to have so many great experiences - it's epic."

On comparisons between driving an F1 car, he added: "It’s very different to F1, the blood never leaves your head.

“When you’re turning the plane, you feel the blood leaving your body, your chest gets heavy and it’s hard to breathe.”

