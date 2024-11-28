close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
F1 News Today: Red Bull announce Perez decision as driver REPLACEMENT confirmed

F1 News Today: Red Bull announce Perez decision as driver REPLACEMENT confirmed

F1 News Today: Red Bull announce Perez decision as driver REPLACEMENT confirmed

F1 News Today: Red Bull announce Perez decision as driver REPLACEMENT confirmed

Red Bull have provided a major update regarding the future of struggling driver Sergio Perez.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 team announce driver replacement as uncertainty looms

Williams have confirmed they are set to replace one of their drivers at an upcoming grand prix as they look towards their Formula 1 future.

➡️ READ MORE

Ferrari and Hamilton boost as LEGENDARY contract extended

Formula 1 have confirmed the extension of an iconic contract, set to boost Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari ahead of his move to the team for 2025.

➡️ READ MORE

FIA confirm MULTIPLE Qatar Grand Prix changes following controversy

The FIA have confirmed that key changes have been made ahead of the Qatar Grand Prix this weekend, following a controversial event in 2023.

➡️ READ MORE

Kelly Piquet reveals EMOTIONAL Verstappen message

Max Verstappen’s partner Kelly Piquet has delivered an emotional message to the champion revealing the key to his Formula 1 success.

➡️ READ MORE

Related

Red Bull Lewis Hamilton Ferrari FIA Sergio Perez Williams
F1 News Today: Hamilton Mercedes release announced as chief holds team-mate crisis talks
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Hamilton Mercedes release announced as chief holds team-mate crisis talks

  • Yesterday 16:02
F1 News Today: Verstappen facing huge loss as FIA BOMBSHELL announcement confirms grid change
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Verstappen facing huge loss as FIA BOMBSHELL announcement confirms grid change

  • November 26, 2024 15:39
  • 1

Latest News

F1 Today

F1 News Today: Red Bull announce Perez decision as driver REPLACEMENT confirmed

  • 6 minutes ago
GPFans Recap

Hamilton delivers team-mate dig as AXED star handed bizarre new role - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:59
F1 Social

Kelly Piquet reveals EMOTIONAL Verstappen message

  • Yesterday 23:14
Latest F1 News

Ferrari and Hamilton boost as LEGENDARY contract extended

  • Yesterday 22:29
Latest F1 News

F1 team announce driver replacement as uncertainty looms

  • Yesterday 21:44
Latest F1 News

Red Bull chief confirms Perez replacement decision

  • Yesterday 20:56
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x