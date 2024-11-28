F1 News Today: Red Bull announce Perez decision as driver REPLACEMENT confirmed

Red Bull have provided a major update regarding the future of struggling driver Sergio Perez.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 team announce driver replacement as uncertainty looms

Williams have confirmed they are set to replace one of their drivers at an upcoming grand prix as they look towards their Formula 1 future.

➡️ READ MORE

Ferrari and Hamilton boost as LEGENDARY contract extended

Formula 1 have confirmed the extension of an iconic contract, set to boost Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari ahead of his move to the team for 2025.

➡️ READ MORE

FIA confirm MULTIPLE Qatar Grand Prix changes following controversy

The FIA have confirmed that key changes have been made ahead of the Qatar Grand Prix this weekend, following a controversial event in 2023.

➡️ READ MORE

Kelly Piquet reveals EMOTIONAL Verstappen message

Max Verstappen’s partner Kelly Piquet has delivered an emotional message to the champion revealing the key to his Formula 1 success.

➡️ READ MORE

Related