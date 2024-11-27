Kelly Piquet reveals EMOTIONAL Verstappen message

Max Verstappen’s partner Kelly Piquet has delivered an emotional message to the champion revealing the key to his Formula 1 success.

The Dutchman claimed his fourth world title at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, despite a difficult season following Red Bull’s decline in performance in comparison to their rivals.

Verstappen had to wait five months to claim a grand prix victory after the Spanish GP in June, producing a stunning drive in Brazil, as McLaren, Ferrari and Mercedes dominated the top step of the podium ahead of Red Bull throughout the summer and autumn periods.

However, the champion’s consistency amid Red Bull’s performance woes kept him above Lando Norris in the drivers’ standings, and ensured he joined the likes of Sebastian Vettel and Alain Prost as a four-time F1 world champion.

Max Verstappen's rivals have taken the fight to Red Bull this season

Following his world title success in Las Vegas, questions will naturally turn to whether Verstappen is one of the greatest drivers of all time.

While Verstappen’s spectacular drive to victory at the Brazilian GP has been hailed as one of his greatest performances, he still has the records of Juan Manuel Fangio, Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton to beat if he wants to be considered the greatest driver of all time - at least statistically.

Verstappen’s partner Kelly Piquet provided an insight into the Dutchman's success, in an emotional message to the star that Piquet left underneath an Instagram post celebrating his victory.

"Witnessing these 4 Championships by your side has been the biggest gift and greatest honor ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Simply amazing 🦁❤️ YOUR hard work and dedication will keep paying off 🙏🏻 Love you!," she wrote.

The 2025 season promises to be thrilling, as Red Bull, McLaren, Ferrari and Mercedes all threaten to fight for the world title, which means Verstappen may have an even tougher task ahead of him if he wants to earn a fifth championship in as many years.

