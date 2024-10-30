Hamilton GOAT claim takes HUGE Schumacher blow

Lewis Hamilton has been told he will never be greater than Michael Schumacher as the champion prepares to move to Ferrari next season.

Both Hamilton and Schumacher are tied on an equal number of world drivers' titles, with seven to their name, and are considered the greatest of all time.

At the age of 39, Hamilton prepares to chase a record-breaking eighth world drivers' title when he joins Ferrari in 2025, despite a disappointing few years at Mercedes.

After being cruelly denied title number eight in 2021, the Brit endured his longest winless streak in F1 after Mercedes’ performance declined following the 2022 regulation changes.

Lewis Hamilton will aim to emulate Michael Schumacher's success at Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton has more race wins than Michael Schumacher

Can Lewis Hamilton achieve an eighth world title with Ferrari?

However, in his final season with Mercedes Hamilton has secured two race wins, an emotional victory at Silverstone and an inherited win at the Belgian GP.

Whilst Hamilton holds the record for the most number of wins of any driver (105), Ralf Schumacher does not believe he will ever be greater than his brother, Michael.

Ralf Schumacher does not believe Lewis Hamilton is the greatest driver of all time

Hamilton also has the most pole positions and podiums in the history of the sport, and is therefore considered to be the most successful driver ever in F1.

"Hamilton will never be able to come close to Michael. He will always be light years away from my point of view," Ralf Schumacher told Formel1.de's YouTube channel.

"In Formula 1 it is up to the team to provide the car to win a Grand Prix. We all thought Lewis could walk on water and instead it was not like that.

"People keep asking me if Lewis is the best driver of all time now that he is breaking many of my brother’s records. In my opinion Hamilton is definitely the best of his time. But comparing him to Michael is difficult.

"In addition to his great talent, Hamilton was also able to count on an exceptional technical package at Mercedes. For my brother, it wasn’t always like that."

