Horner announces Red Bull PROTEST plan after Verstappen FIA punishments

Red Bull F1 team principal Christian Horner has outlined his team's plans for a Right of Review protest after Max Verstappen was hit with two FIA penalties at the Mexican Grand Prix.

Lando Norris and Verstappen's F1 rivalry picked up where it left off after their fierce battle in Austin – resuming their intense on-track battle the following weekend in Mexico.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton DELIGHTED as Verstappen set for Brazilian Grand Prix PENALTY

READ MORE: Red Bull DEMOTED after FIA hit F1 champions with multiple penalties

The McLaren driver lost out in COTA but walked away on top at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez after the Dutchman picked up not one, but two, 10-second time penalties.

The three-time F1 champion was judged to be the guilty party on two different turns as some tense racing between the pair saw neither driver willing to yield.

READ MORE: Horner announces ‘difficult’ Perez decision as Red Bull chief issues statement

Max Verstappen was given two 10-second penalties in Mexico

The Dutchman finished the race down in P6

The stewards deemed that Verstappen both forced Norris off the track and then gained a lasting advantage by leaving the track a few corners later.

Horner confirms Red Bull Right of Review plans

After Norris was given a five-second time penalty for a similar incident at the US GP, McLaren lodged a Right of Review protest, something that ultimately failed.

All eyes have been on Horner and Red Bull if they too were to try their luck at overturning one or both of the penalties, but the 50-year-old has since confirmed that they will accept the verdict from the stewards and have no plans to do so.

"We won't activate the right or review on this," Horner told the F1 media.

READ MORE: Hamilton DELIGHTED as Mercedes unveil new car

Christian Horner will not protest the penalties from Mexico

"The most important thing to address is: what is the way to go racing going forward?

"I'm not sure that it's clear to the drivers, or certain aspects of it, that you've just got to have your nose ahead at the apex point, which means you're going to do this – you're going to come off the brakes and carry speed to get to that point to say: 'I'm ahead of that at that point in time', even though you wouldn't have made the pass."

Red Bull head to the Brazilian Grand Prix third in the constructors' championship after Ferrari moved ahead of the reigning champions thanks to a victory from Carlos Sainz and a Charles Leclerc P3 finish in Mexico.

READ MORE: Perez Red Bull AXE hands Ricciardo huge chance

Related