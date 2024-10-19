FIA announce Norris penalty verdict at US GP

The FIA have announced a verdict over whether Lando Norris will receive a penalty after an incident during the United States Grand Prix Sprint Race.

Saturday’s sprint race at the Circuit of the Americas saw Norris’ title chances take a dent, after Max Verstappen led from lights out to the finish, winning his first race since June.

F1 HEADLINES: FIA confirm official BREACH as Red Bull 'cheating' verdict issued

F1 RESULTS: Late Norris drama produces fresh title TWIST

The McLaren star looked set to finish the race in second and limit the damage from Verstappen’s victory, however he fell prey to Ferraris on the final lap.

Norris locked up heading into Turn One on the final lap, allowing Carlos Sainz to breeze through and claim second, and steal a crucial point off his former McLaren team-mate.

Lando Norris finished P3 in the sprint

Max Verstappen achieved his first race victory since June in the US GP sprint

Lando Norris investigated by the stewards after US GP sprint

However, Norris’ defence against the Ferraris saw him being placed under investigation by the stewards for ‘driving erratically’ on the last lap of the race.

After losing second place to Sainz, Norris was faced with the threat of Charles Leclerc where he locked up again, struggling on his tyres.

READ MORE: FIA confirm controversial McLaren penalty after high drama in Austin

Lando Norris was placed under investigation after the sprint

Attempting an overtake on the Brit, movement from Norris nearly caused a collision with Leclerc during the race finale, with the two luckily avoiding contact.

Following an investigation from the stewards, they have determined that no further action will be taken with Norris.

The stewards reviewed the data and found that ‘there did not appear to be any significant changes of direction under braking’ and that his move was legitimately defensive, thus meaning there was no erratic driving.

READ MORE: Mercedes duo Hamilton and Russell spin out of control at US GP

Related