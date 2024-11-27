Red Bull chief confirms Perez replacement decision
Red Bull have provided a major update regarding the future of struggling driver Sergio Perez.
The Mexican racer has been in dismal form for the defending Formula 1 constructors' champions this season, a run which continued at last weekend's Las Vegas Grand Prix, where he finished 10th.
Sunday's performance followed on from a disastrous qualifying session the previous day, in which he was knocked out in Q1 having gone 16th-fastest.
Having collected just 49 points in his last 16 outings, Perez sits eighth in the 2024 drivers' standings with just two races remaining this season.
Despite being handed a new contract earlier in the campaign, pressure has been building on the 34-year-old to retain his seat next year.
Will Perez be at Red Bull in 2025?
The 34-year-old's ongoing struggles have allowed the likes of McLaren and Ferrari to surge past Red Bull in the constructors' battle, with the title-holders now looking set to finish third.
Though team-mate Max Verstappen - who clinched a fourth consecutive championship in Las Vegas - has also struggled at times to get the best out of his car in 2024, he has continued to score valuable points, unlike his experienced counterpart.
Team principal Christian Horner has continued to back Perez throughout the season, but his patience appears to be running out.
The team's junior lineup duo at RB, Liam Lawson and Yuki Tsunoda, have been touted as potential options to replace Perez should Red Bull opt to make a switch going into next season, so the pressure is undoubtedly on for Perez.
But Helmut Marko has now confirmed any such discussions deciding Perez's future with Red Bull won't take place until after the finale in Abu Dhabi on December 8, confirming that the decision over whether he could be replaced will take place after the final race of 2024.
When asked by OE24 whether Perez will be competing alongside Verstappen in 2025, the Red Bull advisor said: "That will be decided after the finale in Abu Dhabi.
"In any case, Checo is acting as if he would drive for us for another year."
