F1 Qualifying Results: Red Bull disaster as HUGE crash brings out red flag

Red Bull have suffered a major blow in their quest for a third straight Formula 1 championship, with Sergio Perez dropping out in Q1 at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

The reigning champs are trailing McLaren by 48 points, and their second driver starting well outside the points positions will do nothing to help them bridge that gulf with just two races to go after this weekend.

Franco Colapinto wrecked his Williams with a huge crash at the end of Q2, clipping the inside of a wall to send his car into the outside wall and give his mechanics a long night.

Max Verstappen looked somewhat stronger after three underwhelming practice sessions. Alterations made to his rear wing did improve his performance, although the reigning champion was still beaten by both Mercedes.

The Dutchman can win the drivers' championship this weekend unless Lando Norris claims three points more than him, although the McLaren has been faster than him all weekend thus far.

F1 Qualifying Results: Las Vegas Grand Prix 2024

ELIMINATED IN Q2

11. Esteban Ocon [Alpine]
12. Kevin Magnussen [Haas]
13. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber]
14. Franco Colapinto [Williams]
15. Liam Lawson [VCARB]

ELIMINATED IN Q1

16. Sergio Perez [Red Bull]
17. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin]
18. Alex Albon [Williams]
19. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber]
20. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin]

How does F1 Qualifying work?

The qualifying session is split into three finite windows, which provide a dramatic prelude to Sunday's race.

The bottom five drivers are eliminated at the end of Q1, with a further five eliminated after Q2.

Then, Q3 gives us a shootout between the remaining 10 drivers in the battle for positions at the front of the grid.

Red Bull Formula 1 McLaren Sergio Perez Hamilton Las Vegas Grand Prix
