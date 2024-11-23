F1 News Today: Team-mates collide as Hamilton BLAME emerges at Las Vegas Grand Prix

Ferrari duo Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz have been involved in a collision at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

DELAYED Hamilton debut blamed on Ferrari

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has claimed that Ferrari are to blame for Lewis Hamilton’s delayed debut with the team.

Verstappen BEATEN at Las Vegas Grand Prix after major Red Bull mistake

Max Verstappen was once again beaten by a number of his rivals at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, with the session red flagged at the end.

Wolff makes stunning Mercedes CHAMPIONS claim

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has claimed that his drivers may have a chance of winning the Las Vegas Grand Prix, as the team are 'champions' of mastering difficult conditions.

Andretti F1 entry given SHOCK update as new team prospect ignites

Andretti’s proposed Formula 1 entry has been given a shock update, as a new entry bid have reportedly entered into talks to become the 11th team on the grid.

