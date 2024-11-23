F1 News Today: Team-mates collide as Hamilton BLAME emerges at Las Vegas Grand Prix
Ferrari duo Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz have been involved in a collision at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.
DELAYED Hamilton debut blamed on Ferrari
Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has claimed that Ferrari are to blame for Lewis Hamilton’s delayed debut with the team.
Verstappen BEATEN at Las Vegas Grand Prix after major Red Bull mistake
Max Verstappen was once again beaten by a number of his rivals at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, with the session red flagged at the end.
Wolff makes stunning Mercedes CHAMPIONS claim
Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has claimed that his drivers may have a chance of winning the Las Vegas Grand Prix, as the team are 'champions' of mastering difficult conditions.
Andretti F1 entry given SHOCK update as new team prospect ignites
Andretti’s proposed Formula 1 entry has been given a shock update, as a new entry bid have reportedly entered into talks to become the 11th team on the grid.
Latest News
F1 Qualifying Results: Red Bull disaster as HUGE crash brings out red flag
- 4 minutes ago
- 1 hour ago
F1 Results Today: Verstappen BEATEN at Las Vegas Grand Prix after major Red Bull mistake
- 3 hours ago
Red Bull admit major team error as NEW driver signing confirmed - GPFans F1 Recap
- Today 00:03
FIA steward makes BOXING match plea in Verstappen dispute comments
- Yesterday 22:57
Channel 4 F1 highlights today: How to watch the 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix FREE
- Yesterday 22:29
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
-
GP USA
18 - 20 Oct
Charles Leclerc
-
GP MEXICO
25 - 27 Oct
Carlos Sainz
-
GP BRAZIL
1 - 3 Nov
Max Verstappen
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec