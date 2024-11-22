Ferrari team-mates COLLIDE at Las Vegas Grand Prix

Ferrari duo Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz have been involved in a collision at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

The pair are in Nevada this weekend looking to score vital points for their team as they aim to take another significant step towards a first Formula 1 constructors' title since 2008.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton BOMBSHELL drops as Red Bull announce NEW contract for 2025

F1 RESULTS: Verstappen suffers Las Vegas Grand Prix NIGHTMARE as Hamilton dominates

A fine run of form for the Scuderia since the mid-season break has seen them pass defending champions Red Bull in the standings, and with just three races remaining, currently sit 36 points behind leaders McLaren.

Few had expected Ferrari to be in the hunt for silverware going into the final stages of the season, but they have proven to be a formidable competitor as the campaign has wore on.

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz hope to secure a constructors' title for Ferrari

The pair are in action this weekend at the Las Vegas Grand Prix

Sainz forces Leclerc off the track

Regardless of what transpires between now and the season finale in Abu Dhabi on December 8, however, the team have undoubtedly made progress in 2024.

And with seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton set to join the team next season, optimism is building that they will continue to be involved in championship fights going forward following years spent in the shadows of their rivals.

While Hamilton's arrival has forced Sainz aside, the Spaniard has refused to let frustrations over the decision get the better of him, insisting that he is determined to end his time at the Maranello-based outfit on a high alongside Leclerc.

Lewis Hamilton is set to line up alongside Leclerc next season

READ MORE: Hamilton tipped for STUNNING Mercedes U-turn

And his competitive edge was on full display as he took on his team-mate in a simulated race at the Las Vegas street circuit.

Footage shared on X showed the former McLaren star deliberately crash into the back of his team-mate, forcing him off the circuit, and sparking much amusement amongst those gathered to watch.

The hilarious on-screen incident also happened to take place near the same spot on the track where Sainz's car was damaged by a loose drain cover during last year's FP1.

READ MORE: FIA announce major PENALTY for F1 star at Las Vegas Grand Prix

Related