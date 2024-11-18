F1 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from Nevada

The world of Formula 1 heads back to the United States this weekend for the 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix, as the pinnacle of motorsport returns to the iconic city to kickstart the final triple-header of the year.

With just three rounds left in the season, the championship battle could be concluded this weekend, with Red Bull star Max Verstappen knowing that he can lift a fourth consecutive championship if he betters the result of rival Lando Norris.

While Norris himself may not have lost sight of the title, his team will be hoping that both he and team-mate Oscar Piastri can secure maximum points, with McLaren within touching distance of their first constructors' championship since 1998.

After claiming two of the three victories during the previous triple-header, Ferrari have crept up behind the papaya outfit, just 36 points behind them after leapfrogging reigning champions Red Bull.

With the show-stopping night race at the iconic Vegas Strip in Clark County returning for a second year, how will the weather play out for the event this weekend?

Max Verstappen could claim his fourth championship title in Las Vegas

Las Vegas Grand Prix weather forecast

Friday, November 22: FP1 & FP2

The first session of the weekend will get started under the lights at 6:30 pm local time (PST) with the track expected to remain dry during FP2 as well, temperatures starting around 16 degrees Celcius for FP1 and dropping to 12 degrees ahead of FP2 at 10pm (PST).

Saturday, November 23: FP3 & Qualifying

The Las Vegas strip is set to remain dry overnight into Saturday, with the final practice session of the weekend expected to take place under similar conditions, with temperatures reaching 16 degrees once again at the same start time of 6:30 pm (PST) and light winds from the south, south-east.

The all-important qualifying for Sunday's night race commences at 10 pm local time, under slightly breezier, partly cloudy conditions.

Sunday, November 24: Race

If Sunday's grand prix goes ahead at the scheduled time of 10 pm (PST), there will continue to be a zero per cent chance of rain, prepping the track on the streets of Vegas for a spectacular showdown, where Verstappen could claim his fourth consecutive championship.

The later start means temperatures are expected to have dropped to 12 degrees Celsius with higher humidity at around 52 per cent.

