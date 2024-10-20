Max Verstappen lost out to Ferrari after late penalty drama plagued Lando Norris at the US Grand Prix.

The closing stages of the US GP were characterised by a thrilling battle between championship rivals Norris and Verstappen for third place.

However, as Norris overtook Verstappen he was deemed to have left the track and gained an advantage, with the stewards awarding him a 5-second-penalty whilst losing third place.

It was Charles Leclerc who achieved the victory in Austin, after snatching the lead off Norris on the opening lap, his third of the season.

Carlos Sainz played a crucial role in helping Leclerc secure his victory, with the team pulling him in for the undercut and was able to hold off Verstappen after his pit stop, providing his team-mate with a buffer to the Dutchman.

Elsewhere, Lewis Hamilton's race ended on lap three where he suffered a dramatic crash as he headed into Turn 19, and brought out an early safety car.

Mercedes' woes did not end there after George Russell was awarded a five-second-penalty for running Valtteri Bottas off the track, whilst they fought for position in the midfield.

Daniel Ricciardo's VCARB replacement, Liam Lawson, proved why the team made the right decision in firing the Aussie star, who finished ahead of his team-mate Yuki Tsunoda and in the points.

2024 US Grand Prix - Final classification

1. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - 1:39.518secs

2. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - + 8.562

3. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - + 19.412

4. Lando Norris [McLaren] - + 20.354

5. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - + 21.921

6. George Russell [Mercedes] - + 56.925

7. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - + 59.072

8. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - + 62.957

9. Liam Lawson [VCARB] - + 70.563

10. Franco Colapinto [Williams] - + 71.979

11. Kevin Magnussen [Haas] - + 79.782

12. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - + 90.558

13. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - + 1 LAP

14. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB] - + 1 LAP

15. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - + 1 LAP

16. Alex Albon [Williams] - + 1 LAP

17. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber] - + 1 LAP

18. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] - + 1 LAP

19. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber] - + 1 LAP

20. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - DNF



Fastest Lap: Esteban Ocon [Alpine]

