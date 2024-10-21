F1 News Today: Wolff berates FIA as Horner delivers dig at ‘PARANOID’ rivals
Mercedes Formula 1 boss Toto Wolff has issued a scathing verdict over a decision made by the FIA at the United States Grand Prix.
Horner hits back at 'PARANOID' F1 rivals over FIA investigation
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner issued a defensive response after the FIA looked into his team's machinery, with rivals having reportedly raised suspicions.
Verstappen delivers BRUTAL six-word FIA boycott retort
Max Verstappen has delivered a brutal six-word retort to the FIA following his press conference boycott.
Steiner makes 'BORING' McLaren star claim
Former Haas team principal Guenther Steiner has revealed chats with 'humble' McLaren boss Zak Brown about the Formula 1 title battle and claims it is theirs to win.
Verstappen EXIT details revealed with Red Bull switch broached
Red Bull's star driver Max Verstappen could be looking to leave the team before his current contract has even expired, according to an exclusive report.
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
-
GP USA
18 - 20 Oct
Charles Leclerc
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec