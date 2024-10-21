F1 News Today: Wolff berates FIA as Horner delivers dig at ‘PARANOID’ rivals

Mercedes Formula 1 boss Toto Wolff has issued a scathing verdict over a decision made by the FIA at the United States Grand Prix.

Horner hits back at 'PARANOID' F1 rivals over FIA investigation

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner issued a defensive response after the FIA looked into his team's machinery, with rivals having reportedly raised suspicions.

Verstappen delivers BRUTAL six-word FIA boycott retort

Max Verstappen has delivered a brutal six-word retort to the FIA following his press conference boycott.

Steiner makes 'BORING' McLaren star claim

Former Haas team principal Guenther Steiner has revealed chats with 'humble' McLaren boss Zak Brown about the Formula 1 title battle and claims it is theirs to win.

Verstappen EXIT details revealed with Red Bull switch broached

Red Bull's star driver Max Verstappen could be looking to leave the team before his current contract has even expired, according to an exclusive report.

