Verstappen delivers BRUTAL six-word FIA boycott retort
Max Verstappen has delivered a brutal six-word retort to the FIA following his press conference boycott.
The Dutchman came to blows with the motorsport governing body in Singapore, after they announced their intention to clamp down on foul language used by drivers over team radio.
Verstappen was quick to voice his frustration at this new rule, and described his car as ‘f***ed’ in a press conference at Marina Bay, prompting the FIA to award him a community service type punishment.
As a result the champion refused to speak at subsequent press conferences, and instead addressed the media outside.
Has the FIA resolved their swearing row with Max Verstappen?
Whilst the row has not escalated in Austin, Verstappen’s dispute with the FIA is far from being resolved.
According to George Russell, who is head of the Grand Prix Driver’s Association (GPDA), the drivers on the F1 grid are planning on composing a letter to express their displeasure with the FIA following the swearing row.
Furthermore, during a press briefing in Austin, Verstappen revealed that the situation had not moved on, and that the FIA had not reached out to discuss the issue with him.
"I'm always open for a chat [with Ben Sulayem] but from my side at the moment, it's not that I am the one that has to reach out with this stuff,” Verstappen said.
“I just live my life. I just continue, nothing changes."
The champion also alluded to the fact that the row was not over after he issued a brutal retort to the FIA at Saturday’s press conference after the sprint race at COTA.
When asked by the media if his boycott of the press conferences were over, Verstappen only provided a six-word response to the governing body.
“No, I'm just a good person,” he said.
