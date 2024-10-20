Verstappen EXIT details revealed with Red Bull switch broached

Red Bull's star driver Max Verstappen could be looking to leave the team before his current contract has even expired, according to an exclusive report.

The three-time champion secured all of his titles with the Milton Keynes-based outfit, having been a part of the Red Bull family since he joined the sport in 2015, making him the youngest Formula 1 driver of all time.

Verstappen, always forthright when it comes to the many controversies that have surrounded his successful career, is no stranger to dealing with the infamous Red Bull pressure.

The Dutchman's 2023 season demonstrated nothing but sheer dominance thanks to his talent at harnessing the masterful RB19, which thanks to his efforts alongside team-mate Sergio Perez, brought home 21 victories out of a possible 22 for Red Bull last year.

This season however, Christian Horner's outfit have had to work significantly harder for wins, with both Verstappen and Perez displaying a significant drop in form over the latter half of the season.

Further evidence of the team's plight came after the Azerbaijan GP last month when rivals McLaren overtook them at the top of the constructors' standings, not helped by the ever-declining performances delivered by Perez.

Tensions have been high at Red Bull for Max Verstappen with ongoing conflict between Christian Horner and Jos Verstappen

Could Max Verstappen be waving goodbye to Red Bull as ealry as 2026?

Verstappen Red Bull exit clause revealed

Between internal investigations, fractured relationships and FIA controversies for both the team and Verstappen personally, the bombastic champion has already revealed that he is unsure how much longer he can withstand all the noise that comes along with F1.

According to The Sunday Times, it has now come to light that 27-year-old could leave the reigning constrictors' champions as early as 2026 should they not meet a critical criteria.

The report stated that following the drama which has embroiled Red Bull in 2024 that there is a clause which effectively means Verstappen can leave the team if they do not provide him with a competitive enough car.

The clause is understood that if he is outside of the top three in the title race after a significant part of the season, he can leave.

The report also adds that his management team of Raymond Vermeulen and his father Jos Verstappen, are keeping options open for 2026.

Christian Horner will no longer have the aid of Adrian Newey come 2026, after his move to Aston Martin

The relationship between Horner and Verstappen's father has boiled over frequently throughout this year's campaign, further indicating a potential team switch could be on the cards in the near future.

On top of this, 2026 will see the introduction of new regulations to the sport, a development that will see Red Bull produce their own power units for the first time. How Horner's outfit adapt to these changes will be paramount to Verstappen's future at the team, especially as the design mastermind behind his previous championship-winning cars, Adrian Newey, will no longer be an asset Red Bull can harness.

