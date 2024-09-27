Verstappen backed to QUIT F1 over FIA sanctions

Former Formula 1 driver Ralf Schumacher has backed Max Verstappen to walk away from the sport following his latest clash with the FIA.

Verstappen, who has previously voiced his frustrations over certain aspects of the sport, hinted that the punishment for his language during the Singapore Grand Prix weekend might influence his future.

Verstappen was handed a community service penalty after using the f-word during the drivers' press conference in Singapore, a decision that has caused a stir in the paddock.

Despite being under contract with Red Bull until 2028, the reigning world champion has made no secret of his view that he is not looking to break longevity records in the sport.

Max Verstappen's F1 future

Speaking to Sky Germany, when Ralf Schumacher was asked about the Dutchman's future, he admitted that wouldn’t be surprised if Verstappen decided to call it a day sooner rather than later, especially if tensions with the FIA continue to escalate.

"At the moment, I see him at Red Bull, but of course, that depends on whether the car becomes good enough again and whether he can win again because that’s what he wants. He absolutely wants to win," Schumacher commented.

Verstappen’s passion for racing, rather than F1 itself, has often been cited as a reason why the Dutch driver may not have a long-term future in the sport.

Despite dominating the current era, Verstappen has frequently expressed that his dream of becoming a world champion has already been fulfilled, and anything beyond that is simply a bonus.

"By the way, I trust that he could quit if things escalate," Schumacher added.

"Because he’s independent, he has enough money.

"He’s often talked about not being in Formula 1 forever, so I wouldn’t rule it out."

Verstappen himself hinted as much after being punished by the FIA, stating that decisions like this "definitely decide my future" when asked about continuing in F1.

The Dutchman had also suggested at last month’s Dutch Grand Prix that he is already halfway through his career, expressing concerns over the growing demands of the sport’s ever-expanding calendar.

Could Verstappen have a future outside of Red Bull?

Schumacher also addressed rumours about other teams potentially vying for Verstappen's services should he ever consider leaving Red Bull, noting the interest from Mercedes and Aston Martin.

"From a sporting point of view, it’s interesting. Of course, Mercedes' statement, ‘There’s always a place for you here,’ is clear.

"And I believe Aston Martin and Adrian Newey are also very interested in him because they know what he can do," Schumacher concluded.

While Verstappen’s immediate focus remains on securing more world titles with Red Bull, the prospect of an early retirement is no longer unthinkable as tensions between the driver and the FIA continue to grow.

