'Devastated' Hamilton issues heartfelt statement

An 'upset' Lewis Hamilton delivered a heartfelt message following his shock retirement from Sunday's United States Grand Prix.

Charles Leclerc led a rare Ferrari one-two ahead of team-mate Carlos Sainz in Texas, with Max Verstappen completing the podium line-up.

Lando Norris thought he had snatched third spot from his title rival in the closing stages, but a five-second time penalty following a dramatic altercation between the pair saw him swap positions with the Dutchman at the chequered flag.

The defending champion now holds a 57-point advantage over his McLaren counterpart with just five races remaining of what has been a thrilling campaign.

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz delivered a Ferrari one-two in Texas

Lewis Hamilton will replace Sainz at Ferrari next season

Champion rues rare error

Hamilton was forced to watch all of the action unfold from the paddock after crashing out on the second lap.

Beginning the day in 17th, the seven-time Formula 1 world champion made a blistering start, propelling himself up to 12th place before unexpectedly losing the rear and, as a result, ended up in the gravel.

It represented another bitterly disappointing afternoon for the 39-year-old, who has failed to build on the two impressive victories he delivered prior to the summer break.

In the five races since the mid-season interval, Hamilton has collected just 27 points, and with just a handful of grands prix remaining, seems unlikely to add to his record-breaking win tally with Mercedes.

He is set to move to Ferrari next season, where he will hope for a change in fortunes as he chases an eighth world title.

Speaking to Sky Sports F1 after Sunday's race, Hamilton appeared shell shocked as he tried to explain what happened, before issuing an apology to his team.

"I mean that’s never happened before, a first time for everything I guess," he reflected. "I wasn’t even really pushing at that point and the car started bouncing.

"Bono said I had a 40km tail wind but the left rear was bouncing up in the air then I lost the back end.

Lewis Hamilton retired within two laps after spinning off the track

"Three-wheeling has sometimes been an issue for us, I’ve just never had that happen before.

"The same thing happened to George [Russell] yesterday on this new update package that we worked so hard to bring - he’s fortunately done a good job today but he had the old package on.

"It’ll be interesting to see if there’s learnings from it but it’s so upsetting, I’m so sorry to all the team back at the factory.

"It was not that I wasn’t focused, I was really caught by surprise by the bouncing that I had and obviously I’m devastated, but onwards and upwards."

